Global Breast Reconstruction Market To Reach $2.17 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 7.2%

Breast Reconstruction Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The breast reconstruction market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%” — The Business Research Company

The breast reconstruction market dispenses comprehensive insights on the breast reconstruction market's robust growth, estimated at $1.64 billion in 2024 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1% from $1.53 billion in 2023. Factors attributing to this significant progression include a rising concentration on aesthetic outcomes, escalating occurrences of obesity, and a surge in the number of breast reconstruction procedures. An expansion in the number of hospitals worldwide further escalates the market's growth alongside the increasing prevalence of breast surgeries.

How Will the Breast Reconstruction Market Evolve in the Foreseeable Future?

The breast reconstruction market is predicted to experience remarkable growth in the future years, expected to rise to $2.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. Factors contributing to this prediction include heightened self-awareness, growing concerns about physical appearance, increasing prevalence of breast cancer, and demand for breast implants. The advancements in surgical techniques and technologies also steer this market growth. Exclusive trends disclosing themselves in the forecast period include the advancement of healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, strategic partnerships, new product innovations, and the burgeoning global healthcare access and infrastructure.

What are the key drivers steering the growth of the breast reconstruction market?

The ascending emphasis on aesthetic appearance dictates the upward trajectory in the breast reconstruction market. This emphasis leads to enhanced physical and psychological well-being and patient satisfaction with the reconstruction results. For instance, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, a US-based professional body for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons, aesthetic procedures increased by 3.4% to reach 35 million in 2023, with the U.S leading with 6.1 million procedures globally.

Who are the leading players operating in the breast reconstruction market?

Formidable companies operational in the breast reconstruction market encompass AbbVie Inc., Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Banner Health, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Arthrex Inc., Keller Medical Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Establishment Labs Holding Corporation, Evolus Inc., Sientra Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, GC Aesthetics Inc., PMT Corporation, Polytech Health & Aesthetics, Cook Biotech, Neodyne Biosciences Inc., Bimini Health Tech LLC, Pinsky Plastic Surgery.

What emerging trends are shaping the breast reconstruction market?

Companies in the breast reconstruction market pivot on developing advanced solutions, such as biocompatible-based smooth silicone, to amplify patient outcomes and tackle the complexities of reconstructive procedures effectively. In March 2024, GC Aesthetics GCA, for instance, an Ireland-based manufacturer of breast implants and medical devices, launched FixNip NRI, a nipple implant designed for women who have undergone breast reconstruction surgery.

How is the breast reconstruction market segmented?

The delineation of the market covered in this report comprises:

1 By Product: Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Acellular Dermal Matrix ADM, Other Products

2 By Technology: Inframammary, Peri-Areolar, Trans-Axillary, Trans-Umbilical

3 By Placement: Submuscular Insertion, Subglandular Insertion, Dual-Plane Insertion

4 By Shape: Anatomical, Round

5 By End-Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Uses

What regional insights do we draw from the breast reconstruction market?

In 2023, North America emerged as the predominant region in the breast reconstruction market, with the Asia-Pacific expected to be the quickest-growing region in the foreseeable years. The covered regions range from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East to Africa.

