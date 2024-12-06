Global Brain Health Functional Food And Beverage Market To Reach $31.44 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 11.0%

Brain Health Functional Food And Beverage Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The brain health functional food and beverage market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%” — The Business Research Company

The brain health functional food and beverage market is witnessing exponential growth in recent years. From a market size of $18.66 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $20.70 billion in 2024. This represents a CAGR of 10.9%. The noteworthy growth during the historical period is accredited to an increasing awareness surrounding cognitive health, a rise in neurological disorders, the demand for preventive healthcare, and expansion of the aging population coupled with a growing interest in natural and organic ingredients.

What Is the Projected Growth of the Brain Health Functional Food And Beverage Market?

The brain health functional food and beverage market is showing promising forecasts. With an estimated CAGR of 11.0% it is poised to grow to a whopping $31.44 billion by 2028. This forecasted growth is attributable to the elevated consumer focus on mental wellness, expansion of offerings targeting specific cognitive functions, rising prevalence of stress and mental fatigue, an increase in disposable incomes supporting the uptake of premium products, and greater availability of brain-boosting supplements in mainstream retail. The next few years will witness major trends including various ingredient innovations, the launch of innovative nootropic products, emphasis on clean-label and natural ingredients, innovation in delivery formats, and the incorporation of traditional products.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Brain Health Functional Food And Beverage Market?

The driving engines behind the accelerating growth of the brain health functional food and beverage market are the upswing in demand for functional foods. These foods, enriched with bioactive compounds, go beyond basic nutrition, offering benefits that maintain or enhance overall health, reduce disease risk, and boost specific physiological functions. There is a rising demand for functional foods owing to the expanding consumer awareness about health and wellness, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and a shift towards preventive healthcare solutions. Functional foods and drinks focusing on brain health further intensify the demand by offering cognitive function and mental clarity benefits, sought by an increasingly health-conscious consumer base.

Who Are the Major Industry Players in the Brain Health Functional Food And Beverage Market?

Dominating the brain health functional food and beverage market are industry giants like Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM, PepsiCo Inc., Unilever PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Amway Corp., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Perrigo Company Plc, Yakult Honsha Co Ltd., Thorne HealthTech, Garden of Life, Jarrow Formulas, Vital Proteins, Solgar Inc., Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc., Elysium Health, Zhou Nutrition, Mind Lab Pro, BrainMD Health, Cerebelly, and Koios Beverage Corp.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Brain Health Functional Food And Beverage Market?

Companies leading the brain health functional food and beverage market are honing their focus on the development of innovative products, like brain-supporting botanical extracts. These extracts, derived from plant sources, are designed to enhance cognitive functions, improve memory, support mental clarity, and protect against cognitive decline. For instance, in September 2023, Biotropics Malaysia Berhad, a Malaysia-based natural health products company, unveiled BioKesum leaf extract. Enriched with clinically validated brain-nourishing flavonoids, it improves memory and executive function and amplifies levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor BDNF, thereby fulfilling the growing consumer demand for effective brain health supplements.

How is The Brain Health Functional Food And Beverage Market Segmented?

The brain health functional food and beverage market is comprehensively segmented as follows:

1 By Product: Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Cereals And Grains, Baby Food, Nutritional Bars And Supplements, Other Products

2 By Ingredient: Anthocyanins, Choline, Resveratrol, Ashwagandha, Ginkgo Biloba, Omega 3, Vitamins And Minerals, L-Theanine, Curcumin, Other Ingredients

3 By Health Concern: Cognitive Function, Mood And Emotional Health, Sleep And Rest, Stress And Anxiety Management

4 By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

5 By End User: Adults, Seniors, Children And Adolescents

What Are the Regional Insights Into the Brain Health Functional Food And Beverage Market?

In 2023, the largest region in the brain health functional food and beverage market was North America. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

