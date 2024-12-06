Global Boxing Gear Market To Reach $2.18 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 7.1%

Boxing Gear Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The boxing gear market size is expected to reach strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.” — The Business Research Company

Forecasts for the boxing gear market show steady growth in recent years, set to continue from $1.55 billion in 2023 to $1.65 billion in 2024, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. What key factors and industry developments contribute to this growth in the historic period? The emergence of boxing as a popular sport in the 20th century, the impact of high-profile boxing champions and events, and the continuous evolution of boxing gear technology and design over the decades are among them. Other contributing factors include the expansion of boxing programmes into mainstream fitness and training, increased media and entertainment focused on boxing, and the development of international boxing organizations and tournaments.

The horizon looks even better for the boxing gear market, with strong growth expected in the next few years. It is projected to grow to $2.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. What drives growth in the forecast period? The surge in demand for advanced safety and injury prevention gear, expansion of amateur boxing and youth participation programs, and an increasing focus on sports science and performance optimization are among the reasons. Emerging trends include the adoption of AI and data analytics for personalised training insights, growth in multifunctional and versatile boxing gear, and the integration of fitness tracking apps with boxing gear.

Furthermore, the rise in participation in combat sports events is expected to propel the growth of the boxing gear market moving forward. Combat sports events are organised competitions involving striking, grappling or other forms of direct contact. These events have enjoyed increased popularity due to their challenging and exciting nature, reinforced by increased media coverage and celebrity endorsements. Boxing gear is used in these contests to ensure the safety and enhance the performance of athletes.

But who leads the pack in the boxing gear market?

The industry is dominated by major companies such as Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Under Armour Inc., TKO Sports Inc., RDX Sports Limited, Lonsdale Limited, Century Martial Arts LLC, Everlast Worldwide Inc., Venum Equipment LLC, Yokkao Co. Ltd., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., FightCamp Inc., BoxUnion Inc., Ringside Inc., TITLE Boxing Club LLC, Pro-Box Limited, Taishan Sports Industry Group Co. Ltd., Rival Boxing Gear Inc., Combat Corner Professional LLC, ProForce Inc., Top King Boxing Co. Ltd., and BOXRAW Limited.

Advanced product development such as 3D-printed boxing gloves is a significant trend among leading companies in the market. These allow for precise design adjustments, enhancing product precision, durability, and performance. As an example, Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., a Canada-based sports equipment and apparel manufacturer, launched the T3D boxing gloves in 2023. These were developed using advanced 3D printing technology, offering superior durability and precision compared to conventional methods.

How is the Boxing Gear market segmented?

1 By Product Type: Boxing Gloves, Hand Wraps, Mouthguards, Headgear, Punching Bags, Training Equipment, Protective Clothing, and Other Product Types

2 By Price: Low, Medium, High

3 By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Sports Stores, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, and Other Distribution Channels

4 By End-User: Professional Boxers, Amateur Boxers, Fitness Enthusiasts, Boxing Clubs, and Other End-Users

In terms of regions, North America held the crown as the largest region in the boxing gear market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the boxing gear market report also include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

