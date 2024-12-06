Global Boiler Retrofit Services Market To Reach $1.39 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 13.6%

Boiler Retrofit Services Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The boiler retrofit services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%” — The Business Research Company

What is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Size of the Boiler Retrofit Services Market?

The boiler retrofit services market size has seen drastic over the past few years. From a size of $0.74 billion in 2023, it is poised to grow to $0.83 billion in 2024, which represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.3%. These historic growth numbers have largely been propelled by a rising need for energy efficiency improvements, increase in aging infrastructure, and government initiatives to promote green initiatives.

Explore the Boiler Retrofit Services Global Market Report 2024 with this sample report:

What Will Be the Future Growth in the Boiler Retrofit Services Market?

Looking forward, the boiler retrofit services market size is projected to reach an impressive $1.39 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 13.6%. Factors such as increasingly stringent environmental regulations, the necessity for cost-effective energy solutions, and a growing emphasis on sustainability are expected to drive this rapid growth. Some of the major trends expected in the boiler retrofit services market in the forecast period include adoption of digital control systems, integration of AI for predictive maintenance, adoption of renewable fuel retrofits, and customized retrofit solutions for specific industries.

Dig deeper into the forecast period of the Boiler Retrofit Services Market with this full report:

What are the Key Growth Drivers for the Boiler Retrofit Services Market?

A predominant factor propelling the growth of the boiler retrofit services market is the ongoing industrialization trend worldwide. As economies globally transition from being largely agricultural to manufacturing and industrial activity, the demand for boiler retrofit services has surged. These services help to upgrade outdated boiler systems, aligning them with current environmental standards and thereby enhancing industrial efficiency. A strong example of this is India's industrial production, which rose from 2.4% in November 2023 to 3.8% in December 2023.

Who are the Key Players in the Boiler Retrofit Services Market?

Some of the industry giants operating in the boiler retrofit services market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, Alfa Laval AB, Vattenfall AB, Doosan Group, Viessmann Group, Thermax Ltd., Forbes Marshall Private Limited, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., and many others. These companies are playing key roles in pushing the growth in the boiler retrofit services market.

What Innovations are Emerging in the Boiler Retrofit Services Market?

In a bid to maximize efficiency and meet regulatory standards, notable companies in the boiler retrofit services market have begun to offer innovative and cost-friendly services. One such novelty is the offering of boiler installation on low-cost finance options, aiming to make energy-efficient boiler systems more accessible and affordable for both homeowners and businesses. Gas Call Services Ltd., one of the prominent heating services contractors based in the UK, is a pioneer in this regard, launching its BoilerPlan initiative in March 2023.

How is the Boiler Retrofit Services Market Segmented?

The boiler retrofit services market encapsulates various segments:

1 By Type: Boiler Repair, Boiler Upgrade, Boiler Replacement

2 By Service: Outsourced, In-house

3 By Application: Industrial, Ships, Public Utility, Other Applications

Where is the Growth in the Boiler Retrofit Services Market?

North America dominated the boiler retrofit services market in 2023, but this report also gives valuable insights into the markets in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

