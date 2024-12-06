Global Body Scanner Market To Reach $3.80 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 11.5%

Body Scanner Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The body scanner market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.80 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%” — The Business Research Company

Prompted by a range of socioeconomic and technological factors, the body scanner market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $2.22 billion in 2023 to $2.47 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.1%. Reasons for this robust growth include increased airport traffic, heightened security concerns, increased funding for security infrastructure, rising use of body scanners to avoid strip searches and invasive pat-downs, and stringent government safety regulations.

What's Next for the Body Scanner Market?

The body scanner market size is expected to continue its swift growth trajectory in the coming years. It is forecasted to reach $3.80 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the growing transportation sector, a rise in global travel, increased use in events and venues, a surging use in medical applications, and the emergence of smart city initiatives. Technological advancements, public venue security, AI integration potential, enhanced scanning efficiency, and emerging market penetration are also augmented as major trends in the forecast period.

Which Factors Will Drive the Body Scanner Market Moving Forward?

A key driver propelling the growth of the body scanner market is the increase in airport traffic. This refers to the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo at an airport, including takeoffs, landings, and the handling of passengers and goods. The surge in airport traffic is a result of the expansion of low-cost airlines, which have made air travel affordable and accessible to a wider demographic. Body scanners facilitate airport traffic by accelerating the security screening process, enhancing the detection of potential threats, and minimizing the need for manual searches. This leads to efficient passenger flow, improved safety, and decreased delays and congestion at airports.

Who Are the Key Players in the Body Scanner Market?

Key industry players operating in the body scanner market include Leidos Holdings Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Smiths Detection Group Ltd., OSI Systems Inc., Rapiscan Systems Inc., Nuctech Company Limited, and others. These companies are developing innovative products, such as mobile body scanners, to improve screening efficiency. A mobile body scanner is a portable device designed to conduct body scans in a variety of locations outside of traditional fixed facilities, serving contexts such as medical diagnostics, security, and emergency situations.

How is the Body Scanner Market Segmented?

The body scanner market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Product: Ground-Mounted Scanner, Vehicle-Mounted Scanner

2 By Technology: 3-Dimensional 3D Body Scanners, Image Processing And Modelling

3 By System: Millimeter Wave, Active Millimeter Wave Scanner, Passive Millimeter Wave Scanner, Backscatter

4 By Application: Transport, Infrastructure, Other Applications

5 By End User: Industrial, Public, Prisons

Regional Insights of the Body Scanner Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the body scanner market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The body scanner market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

