Virtual Private Network Market forecast for growth to $75.59 Billion by 2027 |Exclusive Report By Allied Market Research

Virtual Private Network Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Virtual Private Network Market by Component (Solution and Services), Type (Remote Access VPN, Site-to-Site VPN, and Others), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), and End User (Commercial Users and Individual Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global virtual private network industry accounted for $25.41 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $75.59 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5877 Increase in advanced and complex cyber threats, rise in data security concerns, and surge in usage of mobile & wireless devices within organizations are the major factors that drive the growth of the virtual private network market. In addition, rise in need for remote accessibility also boosts the growth of the virtual private network industry. However, lack of expertise in virtualization is anticipated to hamper the VPN market growth. On the contrary, augmented adoption of private clouds is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around two-thirds of the global virtual private network market, owing to rapidly growing adoption of work from home trend among enterprises, need to establish secure connection for businesses, and increasing number of data breach frauds. However, the service segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period, due to its adoption to ensure effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the virtual networking & choosing appropriate VPN solutions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕By end user, the individual users segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, owing to demand for accessing entertainment websites such as Netflix without any hindrance, surpass geo-blockages on certain websites, and accessing banned content across various countries. On the other hand, the commercial users segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global virtual private network market, as VPN is widely used by several industries to offer secure ways while working remotely, overcome any regional blockages, and protect business-critical information from malicious attacks.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5877 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to adoption of advanced networking technologies, high spending on data security, rise in number of ransomware attacks in this province. However, the global virtual private network market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027, due to increase in popularity of fast internet connectivity, ever-growing smartphone penetration , and increasing popularity of entertainment sites in the region.𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Avast Software S.R.O.Cisco System Inc.Checkpoint Software Inc.IBM CorporationGolden Frog GmbHMicrosoft CorporationJuniper Networks Inc.NordVPNNetMotion Software Inc.Radio IP Software Inc.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-private-network-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By component, the services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.On the basis of deployment mode, the cloud segment accounted for the highest virtual private network market share in 2019.Depending on type, the remote access segment accounted for the highest virtual private network market size in 2019.As per end user, the commercial users segment led the global VPN market in 2019.Region-wise, North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2019; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-access-control-market-A08347 - Network Access Control Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Organization Size, by Deployment Mode, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-management-solutions-market-A27918 - Network Management Solutions Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Deployment Model, by Enterprise Size, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-function-virtualization-market - Network function virtualization Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Enterprise Size, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

