USD 106.5 Billion Maternity & Personal Care Market Value Cross by 2031 | Top Players -Edgewell Personal Care, Unilever

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Maternity & Personal Care Market by Product Category (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, Others), by End user (Male, Female, Children and Infants), by Maternal Apparel (Day Wear, Night Wear, Innerwear), by Personal Care (Stretch Marks Minimizer, Body Restructuring Gels, Itching Prevention Creams, Skin Toning Creams, Others), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global maternity & personal care industry was valued at $58.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $106.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31834 Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesThe increase in the prevalence of health related and personal care issues among people, such as hair loss, skin allergies, oral disorders, and others and the growing number of working women and their growing demand for comfortable maternity apparel and personal care items such as vitamins, creams, oils, and lotions drive the maternity & personal care market. However, a lack of awareness among many consumers regarding their skin and body type and high cost of organic personal care products are likely to hinder the market growth in the forecast period. On the other hand, a rise in disposable income of consumers and their zeal to try new products in the complete body care sector will present new growth opportunities for the global maternity & personal care market in the coming years.The day wear segment to dominate the market during the forecast periodBased on maternal apparel, the day wear segment contributed to the largest share of more than half of the global maternity & personal care market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the rising disposable income of consumers, their increasing spending capacity on fashion apparel, and their growing demand for comfortable outfits.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (380 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/76a7809a3d4d20390e15e99de6b855b8 The stretch marks minimizer segment to grab the lion's share during the forecast periodBased on personal care, the stretch marks minimizer segment grabbed the highest share of more than one-fourth of the maternity & personal care market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. The same segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the growing demand for boosting skin elasticity and fair complexion among females. Moreover, the rise in spending on skin care products by the female population is fueling the market growth.The skin care segment to maintain its leadership during the forecast periodBased on product category, the skin care segment grabbed the highest share of nearly one-third of the overall maternity & personal care market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is because millennials and GenZ population tend to spend more on beauty and skincare essentials. Also, the growing e-commerce, social media platforms, and blogs to promote new skincare brands are together responsible for the market growth.Asia-Pacific to achieve the largest revenue by 2031Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global maternity & personal care market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to the rising consumer spending on beauty and personal care products and an increase in the penetration of beauty products in this region. However, the market in North America is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing product penetration, an increase in marketing initiatives, and rising per capita expenditure in the region.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31834 Leading Market Players:Edgewell Personal CareJubiliant IngreveaKaya Ltd.Unilever plcProctor & Gamble Co.Johnson & JohnsonAmoraliaMama Mio Inc.SeraphineDestination Maternity Corporation𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/horse-r…ket-A06491 𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gcc-san…et-A290155

