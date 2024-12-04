Justice Department Finds Civil Rights Violations by Memphis Police Department and City of Memphis

Following a comprehensive investigation, the Justice Department announced today that the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and City of Memphis (City) engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law.

Specifically, the Justice Department finds that:

MPD uses excessive force.

MPD conducts unlawful stops, searches and arrests.

MPD unlawfully discriminates against Black people when enforcing the law.

The City and MPD unlawfully discriminate in their response to people with behavioral health disabilities.

The Justice Department also identified serious concerns about MPD’s treatment of children. Finally, the Department identified deficiencies in policy, training, supervision and accountability that contribute to MPD’s and the City’s unlawful conduct.

“The people of Memphis deserve a police department and city that protects their civil and constitutional rights, garners trust and keeps them safe,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Our exhaustive investigation found that the Memphis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force, conducting unlawful stops, searches and arrests and discriminatory policing of Black people and residents with behavioral health disabilities. Our investigation also identified troubling policing practices that impact some of Memphis’ most vulnerable residents — its children. We acknowledge Memphis’ cooperation during our investigation and look forward to instituting reforms that will address the harms we identified.”

“This process and these findings uncovered that our city has a lot of work to do,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Reagan Fondren for the Western District of Tennessee. “Memphians are rightly concerned with gun violence and violent crime. They are also rightly concerned about the collective approach that we must take to tackle these issues. We hope to work with Mayor Young, Chief Davis, the Memphis Police Department and our Memphis partners to move forward.”

The City and MPD cooperated fully with the Justice Department’s investigation. The department provided a comprehensive written report of its investigative findings to the City and MPD. The report acknowledges the changes already made by the City and MPD, and it identifies additional remedial measures that the department believes are necessary to fully address its findings.

The department opened this investigation on July 27, 2023. The investigation was conducted by career attorneys and staff in the Civil Rights Division’s Special Litigation Section and in the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee. The team conducted numerous onsite tours; interviewed MPD officers, supervisors and command staff; spoke with City officials and employees; accompanied behavioral crisis responders and officers on ride-alongs; reviewed thousands of documents; and reviewed hundreds of hours of body-worn camera footage. Department attorneys and staff also met with community members, advocates and service providers in the Memphis area.

The department conducted this investigation pursuant to 34 U.S.C. § 12601 (Section 12601), which prohibits law enforcement officers from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law, the Safe Streets Act of 1968, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The findings announced today are the result of the department’s civil pattern or practice investigation and are separate from the department’s criminal cases against former MPD officers for federal crimes related to the death of Tyre Nichols.

The department will be conducting outreach to members of the Memphis community for input on remedies to address the department’s findings. Individuals may also submit recommendations by email at Community.Memphis@usdoj.gov or by phone at 888-473-3730. The department will hold a virtual zoom community meeting on Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Please use this link to register for the event: www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_hf-KK_oOTpWQ6qinosSN2w. Members of the public are encouraged to attend to learn more about the findings.

This is one of 12 investigations into law enforcement agencies opened by the Justice Department under Section 12601 since April 2021. In 2023 and 2024, the department issued findings reports regarding five of those investigations: the Louisville, Kentucky, Metro Police Department, Minneapolis Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, Lexington, Mississippi, Police Department, and Trenton, New Jersey, Police Department. The five other ongoing investigations cover the Louisiana State Police; Mount Vernon, New York, Police Department; New York City Police Department’s Special Victims Division; Oklahoma City Police Department; and Rankin County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Department.

Additional information about the Civil Rights Division is available at www.justice.gov/crt.