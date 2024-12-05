Global Biodigester Market Set For 7.0% Growth, Reaching $36.34 Billion By 2028

Biodigester Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The biodigester market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $36.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%” — The Business Research Company

In recent years, the biodigester market size has witnessed robust growth and it will continue to boom from $25.95 billion in 2023 to $27.30 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. This spurt during the historic period can be attributed to an increase in demand for renewable energy sources, rise in awareness about waste management and sustainability, increase in adoption of organic farming practices, growth in agricultural and industrial waste generation, and rise in consumer demand for eco-friendly products.

What Is the Expected Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Biodigester Market?

The biodigester market size is anticipated to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. It is projected to escalate to $36.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing investments in green technology, growing organic waste generation, rising awareness of environmental benefits, and growing agricultural waste utilization.

What Is Fuelling the Growth of the Biodigester Market?

The increase in organic waste generation is expected to propel the growth of the biodigester market going forward. Organic waste, comprising of food scraps and yard waste that decompose naturally over time, are a result of a growing population, increased food consumption, and higher levels of agricultural and industrial activity. Biodigesters manage organic waste generation by converting organic materials into biogas and digestate, thereby reducing waste volume, recovering valuable energy, and producing nutrient-rich by-products for soil enrichment. As an example, in November 2023, according to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water, an Australia-based government agency, around 48 million tons of organic waste were generated in 2021-2022, which included 14.4 million tons of food waste, garden organics, timber waste, and biosolids, of which approximately 8.29 million tons 58% were recycled or recovered.

Which Industry Leaders Are Powering the Biodigester Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the biodigester market are Suez SA, GEA Group AG, Pentair plc, Novozymes A/S, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, EnviTec Biogas AG, Anaergia Inc., WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, DMT Environmental Technology, Waterleau Group NV, Entsorga S.p.A, CbS Technologies Private Limited, Clarke Energy Limited, DVO Inc., Lystek International Inc., Zero Waste Energy LLC, Sistema.bio S.A.S, SEaB Energy Limited, Siltbuster Process Solutions Ltd, Agraferm Technologies AG, BIOFerm Energy Systems GmbH, HomeBiogas Ltd, PlanET Biogas USA Inc., Biostar Renewables LLC, CH4E Limited.

What Trends Are Impacting the Biodigester Market?

Companies operating in the biodigester market are geared towards the development of innovative products, such as biodigester systems, to enhance organic waste management, reduce environmental impact, and promote sustainability across various industries. Biodigester systems, sophisticated waste management technologies, utilize natural aerobic digestion to convert food waste into water, substantially minimizing landfill waste. For instance, in June 2024, Power Knot, a US-based food waste digester machine manufacturer, launched multiple units of the LFC biodigester aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Islander cruise ship. This innovative system processes between 10 kg 20 lb and 6000 kg 13,200 lb of waste daily, considerably reducing reliance on traditional disposal methods, lowers operational costs, and fortifies the ship's commitment to sustainability.

Studying the Biodigester Market Segmentation:

The biodigester market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: Covered Lagoon, Complete Mix, Flow Plug Digester, Other Types

2 By Technology: Dry Fermentation, Wet Fermentation

3 By Model: Microbial Inoculum, High Altitude Model, Glacier Model, Plain Area Model, Other Models

4 By Application: Agricultural, Commercial, Municipal, Other Applications

What Are the Regional Insights Into the Biodigester Market?

In 2023, North America led the biodigester market. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

