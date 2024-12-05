Global Bid Management Software Market Set For 10.0% Growth, Reaching $1.50 Billion By 2028

Bid Management Software Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The bid management software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.50 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%” — The Business Research Company

The bid management software market has seen solid growth in recent years, expanding from $0.93 billion in 2023 to $1.03 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. This growth can be connected to the rise in digital tool utilization, growth of e-procurement platforms, globalization of supply chains, and a shift toward cloud-based solutions.

Will the Bid Management Software Market Continue To Expand?

The bid management software market is forecasted to witness rapid growth, expected to reach $1.50 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.0%. Major trends expected to impact the market in the forecast period include the increasing application of AI and machine learning, emphasis on cybersecurity, expansion of mobile capabilities, and growth in industry-specific solutions. The emphasis on digital transformation, along with a rise in AI and automation adoption, an increased focus on data analytics, and growing need for collaboration tools will also contribute to the market expansion.

What Factors Will Fuel the Growth of the Bid Management Software Market?

The growing popularity of cloud-based technologies is anticipated to drive the bid management software market's growth. Cloud services, a broad category of computing resources and applications delivered over the internet on a subscription basis, are on the rise. They support the scalability and agility needs of modern businesses, facilitate remote work, and enable digital transformation. In bid management software, cloud services enable real-time collaboration, data accessibility, and streamlined processes across multiple stakeholders from any location.

Who Are the Major Players in the Bid Management Software Market?

Major companies operating in the bid management software market include BidExpress, Procore, ConstructConnect, Buildertrend, iSqFt, EasyBid, BuildingConnected, Projectmates, BidClerk, EstimateOne, PlanHub, Bidnet Direct, ConstructBuy, Corecon, Pantera Tools, Bid Planroom, eBid Systems, ProcureWare, SmartBid, Textura, VORTAL, and Pipeline Suite.

What Are the Advances in the Bid Management Software Market?

Market leaders in the bid management software sector are developing innovative solutions, such as competitive bidding software, to gain a competitive edge. Innovations such as competitive bidding software, which allows for a more streamlined and regulated bidding process, are becoming increasingly prevalent. One such innovation was the Legal Collaborator, launched by Wolters Kluwer N.V. in May 2024, which aims to enhance the interaction between corporate legal departments and law firms.

What Are the Market Segments for Bid Management Software?

The bid management software market is segmented by:

1 Type: Cloud Based, Web Based

2 Company Size: Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs, Large Enterprises

3 Application: Construction Company, General Contractors, Construction Managers, Other Applications

What Are the Regional Insights for the Bid Management Software Market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the bid management software market. Other regions covered in the bid management software market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

