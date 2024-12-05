Bath Bomb Global Market Report 2024: In-Depth Analysis and Data-Driven Insights on Market Trends

Bath Bomb Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The bath bomb market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2024

The growth prospects of the bath bomb market look promising, with the market size expected to rise robustly from $1.45 billion in 2023 to $1.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. What factors triggered this growth? The surge is largely fueled by the rising popularity of home spa experiences, increasing consumer interest in luxury personal care products, growing awareness of natural and organic ingredients, the influence of social media and beauty influencers, and the introduction of innovative and diverse bath bomb formulations.

The bath bomb market is expected to achieve significantly higher growth in the next few years, projecting to reach $2.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The robust growth can be attributed to increasing demand for personalized bath products, the expansion of e-commerce platforms, rising consumer preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products, the growth of wellness and self-care trends, and increasing disposable income.

The personal care sector's expansion is expected to fuel the growth of the bath bomb market. This sector contributes significantly to an individual's appearance and personal cleanliness offering diverse products and services. Factors such as consumer preferences, e-commerce growth, aging populations, and health and wellness awareness have propelled the personal care sector's growth. Bath bombs, boasting calming aromas and beneficial chemicals, enable relaxation and stress relief while often containing moisturizing ingredients, essential oils, and vitamins, providing multipurpose skincare advantages for those promoting wellness and self-care.

Major industry players operating in the bath bomb market includes companies like Bath & Body Works, Lush, Rituals Cosmetics Enterprise B.V., Crabtree & Evelyn, Kiehl’s, Nubian Heritage, Bomb Cosmetics, Herbivore Botanicals LLC, Pacha Soap Co., Dr. Teal’s, Bubbles & Balms, Lola Soap, Moon Valley Organics, Charmed Aroma, Cocoon Apothecary, LifeAround2Angels, MION Artisan Soap Co., Soap & Glory, Hugo Naturals, Fizz Fairy Krazycolours Inc., Blackbird Grove, and SALUS.

Companies in the industry are focusing on developing advanced products such as innovative post-workout bath bombs designed to enhance the bathing experience and cater to specific consumer needs, like muscle recovery and relaxation.

The bath bomb market is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Natural Or Organic, Synthetic

2 By Fragrance: Fruity, Floral, Woody, Citrus, Herbal, Other Fragrances

3 By Functionality: Relaxation And Stress Relief, Energizing And Refreshing, Moisturizing And Nourishing

4 By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores

5 By End-Use: Residential, Commercial

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the bath bomb market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecasted period. Other regions covered in the report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

