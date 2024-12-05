Global Automated Material Handling AMH Market Set For 11.7% Growth, Reaching $81.81 Billion By 2028

Automated Material Handling (AMH) Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The automated material handling (AMH) market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $81.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Automated Material Handling AMH Market?

The automated material handling AMH market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $47.19 billion in 2023 to $52.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing presence of start-up companies providing robotic solutions for warehouse automation, the increasing trend toward smart factories, the rising need for efficiency and productivity of manufacturing, increasing growth of the e-commerce industry, and rising labor costs.

Get a glimpse of the in-depth analysis of the market here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19324&type=smp

What Will Accelerate the Automated Material Handling AMH Market Growth?

The automated material handling AMH market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $81.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing growth of the e-commerce industry, increasing efficiency and productivity of warehouse operating companies, growing need for automation in industries, growing autonomous drones for warehouse management, and growing use of robotics in warehousing.

A key factor fueling market expansion is the growing need for automation in various industries. Automation in industries refers to using technology and systems to perform tasks and processes with minimal human intervention, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and productivity. The growing need for automation in various industries is due to labor shortages, cost reduction, scalability, and data-driven industry decision-making. Automated material handling streamlines various operations by efficiently managing the movement, storage, and processing of materials, thereby reducing manual labor, minimizing errors, and enhancing overall productivity.

For further insights into the potential drivers and opportunities, get access to the full report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-material-handling-amh-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Automated Material Handling AMH Market?

Major companies operating in the automated material handling AMH market include Mitsubishi Group, Honeywell International Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation, Murata Machinery Ltd., KION Group AG, Omron Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, FANUC Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., KUKA AG, Dematic, SSI Schaefer Group, Vanderlande, SICK AG, BEUMER Group, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Kardex Group, Swisslog AG, and Bastian Solutions LLC.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Automated Material Handling AMH Market?

A significant trend noted in the AMH market is the focus on developing innovative solutions such as freight movement systems, to meet the increasing demand for more efficient, flexible, and resilient supply chain operations. Freight Movement System, as a part of automated material handling that focuses specifically on transporting goods or materials within a warehouse, factory, or distribution center, integrates various automated technologies to improve material handling operations' efficiency, accuracy, and safety.

For example, in February 2024, ArcBest Corporation, a US-based transport company, launched ArcBest's Vaux Freight Movement System, an innovative suite of hardware and software that revolutionizes how freight is loaded, unloaded, and transferred in warehouses, on docks, and over the road. The Vaux Freight Movement System enables trailers to be unloaded in less than five minutes, with multiple forklifts swarming and processing the freight from all sides. This approach minimizes driver wait times, reduces damage claims, and enhances dock utilization.

How Is The Global Automated Material Handling AMH Market Segmented?

The automated material handling AMH market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Product Type: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By System Types: Unit Load Material Handling System, Bulk Load Material Handling System

3 By Function: Storage, Transportation, Assembly, Other Functions

4 By End-User: Airport, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Retail, Warehousing, And Distribution, Logistic Centers, General Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Post and Parcel, Other End-Users

Insights Into Regional Forecast of the Automated Material Handling AMH Market:

North America was the largest region in the automated material handling AMH market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market going forward. The regions covered in the automated material handling AMH market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-machine-learning-automl-global-market-report

Automated Truck Loading System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-truck-loading-system-global-market-report

Automated Container Terminal Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-container-terminal-global-market-report



Learn More About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.