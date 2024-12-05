Global Automated Sample Preparation Market Set For 12.9% Growth, Reaching $2.72 Billion By 2028

Automated Sample Preparation Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automated sample preparation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%” — The Business Research Company

Are you up to speed on the latest trends in the automated sample preparation market? Recent data shows that the automated sample preparation market size has grown rapidly in recent years, growing from $1.49 billion in 2023 to $1.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.8%. The notable growth in the historic period can be attributed to the adoption of precision medicine, the increasing demand for laboratory automation, increasing investments in pharmaceutical research and development, the rising use of liquid handling systems, and the expansion of the biotechnology sector.

What's Expected for the Automated Sample Preparation Market's Future Growth?

Even brighter days are possibly ahead for the automated sample preparation market. As per predictions, the market size is expected to rapidly grow in the next few years. It is projected to reach $2.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.9%.

This anticipated growth in the forecast period can chiefly be attributed to the growing focus on proteomics research, the increasing emphasis on quality control in laboratories, the increasing number of clinical trials, the expansion of forensic laboratories, and the development of advanced cell culture technologies.

Notable emerging trends in the forecast period include advancements in genomic research, the adoption of robotics in laboratories, advancements in liquid chromatography techniques, the development and adoption of lab-on-a-chip technologies, and the integration of artificial intelligence AI.

What will Drive Growth in the Automated Sample Preparation Market?

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to fuel the exponential growth of the automated sample preparation market. Infectious diseases, which are illnesses caused by pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, can spread from person to person or through contaminated sources. The rising cases of infectious diseases result from factors like poor sanitation, inadequate healthcare access, climate change, and the emergence of drug-resistant pathogens.

Automated sample preparation plays a crucial part in improving the accuracy and efficiency of infectious disease diagnostics by accelerating and standardizing the processing of biological samples. It reduces human error and ensures consistent results in large-scale testing. A glaring instance is that in March 2024, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC, the number of tuberculosis cases rose from 8,320 in 2022 to 9,615 in 2023. Therefore, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases is a key growth driver for the automated sample preparation market.

Which Major Companies are Operating in the Automated Sample Preparation Market?

Major companies operating in the automated sample preparation market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Agilent Technologies, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp, Sartorius AG, Festo Group, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., and Shimadzu Corporation.

Companies are focusing on developing advanced solutions such as fully automated sample preparation modules to enhance efficiency and reduce manual errors in laboratory processes. For instance, Shimadzu Corporation launched the MUP-3100, a fully automated sample preparation module designed for glycan analysis.

How is the Automated Sample Preparation Market Segmented?

The global automated sample preparation can be segmented as follows:

1 By Product Type: Kits And Consumables, Instruments

2 By Application: Research And Development, Diagnostics

3 By End User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical And Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutions

Where Does the Automated Sample Preparation Market Stand Globally?

North America was the largest region in the automated sample preparation market in 2023. Other regions covered in the automated sample preparation market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

