TAIWAN, December 4 - President Lai transits in Guam en route for a state visit to Republic of Palau

On the afternoon of December 4 (noon on December 4 Taipei time), President Lai Ching-te departed from Tuvalu while en route for a state visit to the Republic of Palau. After a more than five-hour flight, his delegation arrived at the A. B. Won Pat International Airport in Guam on the evening of December 4 local time (early evening of December 4 Taipei time).

President Lai was welcomed to Guam on the plane by Representative to the United States Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢) and American Institute in Taiwan Managing Director Ingrid Larson, and after alighting from the plane was greeted by Governor of Guam Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero and her husband Jeffrey A. Cook, Chief of Staff Jon Calvo, and Chief of Protocol Joseph Shinohara with a lei. The president and his delegation then traveled by car to their hotel, where they were warmly greeted by members of our overseas community. President Lai shook hands with our fellow Taiwanese in attendance amidst a lively and joyful atmosphere.