TAIWAN, December 3 - President Lai arrives in Tuvalu and attends traditional welcome ceremony

On the morning of December 4 local time (early morning of December 4 Taipei time), President Lai Ching-te arrived at Funafuti International Airport in Tuvalu after a flight time of two hours, following the conclusion of his itinerary in the Republic of the Marshall Islands on a series of state visits to Taiwan’s Pacific allies.

President Lai was welcomed to Tuvalu on the plane by Ambassador to Tuvalu Lin Tung-heng (林東亨) and Tuvaluan protocol officer Oilau Paeniu, and after alighting from the plane was greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour and Trade Paulson Panapa and Police Commissioner Piliota Viliamu, who accompanied the president along a traditional coconut-frond mat to a dais, where he was personally welcomed by Governor-General Tofiga Vaevalu Falani. Together, they reviewed a police honor guard from the dais, and after a salute, proceeded into a pavilion, where the president was greeted at the entrance by Prime Minister Feleti Penitala Teo and presented with a floral garland. The president was then warmly welcomed with a performance of Tuvaluan traditional dance, following which he sprinkled perfumed water on the performers, an act of affirmation and praise in Tuvaluan culture.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

It is a pleasure to lead a delegation to Tuvalu today. I wish to thank the government and Parliament of Tuvalu for the ceremonious welcome and to convey heartfelt greetings from the people of Taiwan. I hope that moving ahead, we can enhance our bonds and cooperate even closer to benefit both our peoples. I also very much look forward to conversing with Governor-General Falani, Prime Minister Teo, and members of parliament on topics including our cooperative projects and climate change response. I hope that the more progress our nations make, the more happiness our peoples will enjoy.

When I looked down from the plane just moments ago, the atolls of Tuvalu looked like pearls strung together into a necklace. The scenery was indeed beautiful. When I disembarked and saw Tuvaluan students waving the national flags of our two countries, I strongly felt the people’s support for our diplomatic alliance. And the grand welcome our delegation received from the honor guard, which represents our deep friendship, greatly warmed our hearts.

This year, Prime Minister Teo and Speaker of Parliament Iakoba Taeia Italeli led delegations to Taiwan, underscoring the profound ties between our countries. On this visit, I hope Taiwan and Tuvalu can expand our partnership to even more areas, further strengthening our diplomatic alliance.

In closing, I again thank Governor-General Falani, Prime Minister Teo, Speaker Italeli, and all our friends for their hospitality. Let us work together to contribute even more to the prosperity and advancement of our two nations.

Those who attended the welcome ceremony included Governor-General Falani, Prime Minister Teo, Speaker Italeli, and their spouses, as well as cabinet members and officials from various ministries and departments.