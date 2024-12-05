ERP Market Estimated to Reach $117.09 Billion by 2030 Globally, at a CAGR of 10.0%, Report by Allied Market Research

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Growth

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions are used by companies to help them manage their business operations and processes more efficiently.

As per a report published by Allied Market Research, the global ERP Market is expected to gather a revenue of $117.09 billion by 2030. The market registered $43.72 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the 2021-2030 period. The report provides a comprehensive study of the latest market trends, leading investment pockets, and the competitive scenario of the market.

ERP software solutions are designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises to manage their business operations while improving collaboration, compliance, productivity, and risk management. Furthermore, ERP software solutions are often used by business organizations, as they provide businesses a more efficient tool for planning and streamlining their business processes all from a single platform. ERP software solutions assist businesses in reducing operational expenses, enhancing decision making process, thereby increasing overall sales and customer experience. Furthermore, key factors that drives the growth of the ERP market include rise in need for operational efficiency and transparency in business processes and increase in demand for ERP software from small and medium enterprises boost the growth of the global ERP industry. In addition, surge in adoption of cloud and mobile applications are positively impacting the growth of the ERP market. However, availability of open-source applications and high implementation cost of ERP software technology hamper in the growth of ERP software market. On the contrary, rise in application of ERP software in small and medium enterprises and rapid transformation of modern business models are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.The growing adoption of ERP software by SMEs and increasing demand for cloud and mobile applications are the two main factors driving the growth of the global enterprise resource planning market. Also, the rising need to enhance transparency and operational efficiency in business processes has led to strengthening the position of the market. However, the high implementation cost of ERP software technology might restrain the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the changing nature of contemporary business models might create new growth opportunities for the market in the coming period.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 -𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 - SAP and Bain partnered to help enterprises drive cloud-enabled ERP transformation. They would help the companies to maximize the impact of cloud-enabled ERP transformation. By bringing together solutions like RISE with SAP and Bain’s business-led transformation expertise, the partnership aimed to enable clients to reach their business goals faster and achieve their full ERP potential.𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 - ESSCO Technologies Incorporated, a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, announced the successful launch of its new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏- Shopify launched a global ERP program. Microsoft, Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica, and Brightpearl partner with Shopify to help high-volume merchants connect ERP systems with commerce capabilities. It allowed select Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) partners to build direct integrations into the Shopify App Store.𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced that it has selected Oracle as its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) technology provider. Oracle Cloud would provide real-time financial, supply chain and merchandising solutions, replacing the Company's legacy suite of technology systems and delivering new data, insights and planning capabilities.𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 - Aramco announced a strategic alliance with SAP Saudi Arabia to expand the digitalization of its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. The agreement with SAP was another step in Aramco’s digital transformation journey, paving the way for further integration of new technologies in a rapidly evolving technological landscape . The SAP ERP system will deepen the deployment of innovative IR4.0 technologies including cloud-based services, embedded analytics, mobility, machine learning, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and Internet-of-Things solutions.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥, 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.Based on component, the software sub-segment held the largest market share in 2020, with around three-fifths of the total market share and is expected to continue its dominance. On the other hand, the services segment is predicted to have the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the analysis timeframe.Based on deployment model, the on-premise sub-segment generated the maximum market revenue in 2020, with around half of the total market share. On the other hand, the cloud sub-segment is anticipated to have the highest growth with a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. A detailed study on the hybrid model sub-segment is also provided in the report.Based on region, the North America enterprise resource planning market accounted for the largest market share in 2020, with more than one-third share of the market. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific enterprise resource planning market is estimated to have the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the 2021-2030 period. The report has also explored the growth opportunities for the market in Europe and LAMEA region. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:NetSuite Inc.,Oracle Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,Infor,IBM Corporation,SAP SE,Sage Group Plc.,Syspro,TOTVS S.A.,Unit4. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

