Global Audio Visual Hardware Market Set For 6.2% Growth, Reaching $7.53 Billion By 2028

Audio Visual Hardware Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The audio visual hardware market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $450.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The current landscape of the Audio Visual Hardware Global Market and its healthy growth is expected to persist in the coming years. The present market size, which stood at a considerable $282.52 billion in 2023, is projected to grow by a promising 9.6% compound annual growth rate CAGR, reaching $309.78 billion in 2024. The growth during the historic period is attributed to several factors, including the rise of home entertainment systems, the proliferation of personal computing, the growth of the internet and streaming services, the mounting demand for corporate and educational audio visual AV solutions, and the widespread adoption of mobile devices.

What Does The Future Hold For The Audio Visual Hardware Market Size?

The foreseeable future brings good news for the audio visual hardware market. It is poised to witness strong growth in the next few years, growing to a whopping $450.76 billion by 2028, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.8%. The forecast period's growth is attributed to factors such as the escalating demand for virtual and augmented reality applications, the expansion of 5G networks, the growing popularity of smart home systems, the rising adoption of e-sports and online gaming, and the growing trend of remote work and virtual collaboration.

What Key Drivers Are Propelling The Audio Visual Hardware Market?

A significant factor propelling the growth of the audio-visual hardware market is the rise in e-sports and online gaming. E-sports and online gaming are competitive video games played individually or in teams, often broadcast to audiences as well. The increase in their popularity is credited to better internet connectivity, the popularity of streaming platforms, and a growing interest in competitive gaming. Audio-visual hardware greatly enhances the gaming experience by providing high-resolution visuals, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity, making them critical for competitive play and audience engagement.

Who Are The Major Players In The Audio Visual Hardware Market?

Revolutionizing the audio visual hardware market are several key players including Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Wesco International, Aviom Inc., Amphenol Corp., Harman Professional Solutions, Bose Corporation, Belden Inc., Crestron Electronics, Barco NV, Black Box, BenQ Corporation, Solotech Inc., Blackmagic Design, Kramer Electronics, Electrosonic, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Extron Electronics, Switchcraft Inc., Sennheiser, and Avidex Industries LLC.

What's The Buzz In The Audio Visual Hardware Market?

Key players in the audio-visual hardware market are prioritizing the development of technologically advanced solutions. They are namely focusing on all-in-one audio-visual devices captaining the trend charts, designed to cater to the rising demand for integrated systems that offer streamlined user experiences.

How Is The Audio Visual Hardware Market Segmented?

The audio visual hardware market has been segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Equipment, Digital Signal Management DSM, Cables And Connectors

2 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

3 By Application: Professional, Consumer

How Has The Audio Visual Hardware Market Fared Across The Globe?

In 2023, North America successfully bagged the title of the largest region in the audio visual hardware market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to steal the limelight in the forecast period as the fastest-growing region. The report provides detailed regional insights into Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



