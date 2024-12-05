Global Artificial Intelligence AI Rendering Market Set For 25.4% Growth, Reaching $3.95 Billion By 2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rendering Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Artificial intelligence (AI) rendering market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4%” — The Business Research Company

How Will the Artificial Intelligence AI Rendering Market Fare in the Coming Years?

The artificial intelligence AI rendering market size has experienced an exponential hike in recent years. It is anticipated to grow from $1.27 billion in 2023 to $1.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.3%. The growth in the historic period can be linked to the rise of computer graphics in entertainment, an increased application of AI in image processing, a surge in the entertainment sector, the rising demand for realistic visual effects, and growth in virtual production.

What Are the Predicted Market Size and CAGR for the AI Rendering Market in the Forecast Period?

The AI rendering market size is predicted to see a significant boost in the next few years. Expected to amplify to $3.95 billion in 2028, the market will record a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be traced back to the rising popularity and preference for online gaming, increasing need for visually stunning graphics, dependence on advanced rendering software, a growing demand for real-time rendering, and the increased focus on consumer engagement.

What are the Key Props Bolstering the AI Rendering Market's Growth?

A significant growth driver of the AI rendering market is the escalating popularity and preference for online gaming. Online gaming, which denotes playing video games over the internet, either solo or with other players, often in real-time and across various digital platforms, is seeing a rapid increase. Innovations in internet connectivity, the advent of comprehensive gaming platforms, and the increasing integration of AI to enhance gaming experiences fillip the rise in online gaming. AI rendering, pivotal for online gaming to boost real-time graphics quality and performance, offers a more immersive and visually captivating experience for players. For instance, in February 2022, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, an Australia-based government department, the digital games industry made a record by generating $226.5 million in revenue in 2021, signifying a 22% increase compared to 2020. The market is anticipated to touch $294 billion by 2024. Hence, the rising popularity and preference for online gaming are contributing tangibly to the expansion of the AI rendering market.

Which Key Players are Steering the Growth of the AI Rendering Market?

Major market players contributing to the growth of the AI Rendering market include the Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Unity Technologies, Epic Games Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Pixar Animation Studios, SideFX Software, SketchUp Inc., Chaos Group, Blender Foundation, Daz 3D Inc., Corona Renderer, Renderosity, OTOY Inc., cebas Visual Technology, Artisto, DeepArt, Bunkspeed, Lumion, Anima, Redshift Rendering Technologies.

What are the Emerging Trends in the AI Rendering Market?

Key market players are concentrating on developing advanced technologies, such as 3D rendering and visualization software, to enhance design processes and enrich user experiences. These companies are launching innovative offerings, such as the D5 Render 2.7, architectural-focused real-time rendering software, launched by Dimension 5 Techs. This release sets new standards in the architectural visualization industry, manifesting a significant leap forward in real-time visualization.

What are the Primary Segments of the AI Rendering Market?

The artificial intelligence AI rendering market covered in this report is segmented:

1 By Offering: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

3 By Application: Architecture, Gaming, Visual Effects, Product Design, Advertising, Virtual Reality VR, Augmented Reality AR

4 By End-User: Designers, Architects, Animators, Game Developers, Advertisers

How Has the AI Rendering Market Been Performing Regionally?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the AI rendering market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The other regions analyzed in the report consist of Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

