Korea Call Center AI Market Growing with CAGR of 23.7% by - 2030| Allied Market Research

Korea Call Center AI Market

Enhanced customer experience and customer response time and improvement in data analytical capabilities drive the growth of the Korea call center AI market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ๐Š๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐š ๐‚๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‚๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐ˆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ size was valued at $42.14 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $350.08 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2030. The Korea Call Center AI Market report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario. Enhanced customer experience and customer response time and improvement in data analytical capabilities drive the growth of the Korea call center AI market. However, high installation and training costs along with rise in privacy and security concerns hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the surge in interest in AI technologies and rise of social media platforms create new opportunities in the coming years.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ (๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ƒ๐ - 64 ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ) ๐š๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13672 On the basis of component, the solution segment dominated the Korea call center AI market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to colossal adoption of chatbots/IVAs across various operations. Currently, BFSI has the highest adoption of call center platforms and solutions as compared to other verticals. Call center AI solutions help financial institutions in flawlessly connecting with customers, improving customer experience, and lowering the response time, thereby increasing the overall efficiency.The report offers detailed segmentation of the Korea call center AI market based on component, deployment, and industry vertical.Based on component, the solutions segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 28.5% from 2021 to 2030.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ & ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐„๐ฑ๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/korea-call-center-ai-market/purchase-options ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Š๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐š ๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐ˆ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ ๐ง๐ž๐ฑ, ๐Ž๐ฆ๐ซ๐จ๐ง, ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ, ๐๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž, ๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐๐ฒ๐ง๐ž ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐’๐จ๐ง๐ฒ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ, ๐“๐ž๐ฑ๐š๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐š๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ.Based on industry vertical, the telecom sector held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period.By deployment, the Korea call center AI market share was dominated by the cloud segment in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to growing popularity of interactive voice response (IVR) solutions to enable quick resolution of queries over calls. Software allows customers to resolve product-related matters by themselves rather than depending on customer care executives.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ'๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13672 Korea's top telecom company also looks forward to acquiring the capabilities to identify vulnerable high risk groups in case of a pandemic or group infection and promote an effective use of limited medical resources such as medical personnel and test kits. South Korea is developing its AI capabilities and has expressed its ambition to position itself as a global contender in the AI technologies market. Government of South Korea (ROK) officials perceive AI as a crucial element for the countryโ€™s๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜By component, in 2020 the solution segment dominated the Korea call center AI market size . However, the service segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.By deployment, the cloud Based Call center AI Systems segment generated the highest revenue of Korea call center AI market in 2020. However, the cloud Call center AI Systems segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the future.By industry verticals, the telecom segment accounted for the highest revenue of Korea call center AI market in 2020; however, the media and entertainment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13672 Based on industry vertical, the telecom sector held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period.๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:AI in Medical Imaging Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-medical-imaging-market-A12693 Emotion AI Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/emotion-ai-market-A231628 Bot Services Marketย - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bot-services-market-A12524 AI in IoT Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-iot-market-A12590

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.