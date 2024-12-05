Global Forecast Reports Predicts Growth to $3.74 Billion By 2028 in AI-Powered Email Assistant Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Email Assistant Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered email assistant market size is expected to see growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%” — The Business Research Company

It has been predicted, in accordance with the Artificial Intelligence AI Powered Email Assistant Global Market Report 2024, that the AI-powered email assistant market could potentially grow from $1.44 billion in 2023 to $1.74 billion in 2024. Such growth, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21%, is a consequence of several factors including the increased email volume, rising demand for productivity tools, technological integration, corporate focus on efficiency, growth of remote work, and enhanced natural language processing.

What is the Forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate for the AI-Powered Email Assistant Market?

It is anticipated that the AI-powered email assistant market size will experience exponential growth in the forthcoming years, projected to reach $3.74 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 21.1%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing email complexity, expansion of remote and hybrid work, advancements in AI and machine learning, focus on personalization, and increased cybersecurity concerns.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers And Key Trends In The AI-Powered Email Assistant Market?

One of the key growth drivers contributing to the surge in the AI-powered email assistant market is the rise in remote work. Remote work revolves around employees executing their job duties from locations outside the traditional office environment, often utilizing digital tools and technology to stay connected and collaborate with their team. AI-powered email assistants help simplify and streamline communication for remote teams while enhancing productivity and maintaining effective collaboration among dispersed employees. For instance, in April 2023, as reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there was a growth from 37.4% in 2021 to 42.2% in 2022 in the percentage of establishments with teleworked employees. Consequently, the rise in remote work is driving the artificial intelligence-powered email assistant market.

Moreover, key players operating in the AI-powered email assistant market such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc. AWS, and others are continually working on technological advancements to improve their market position.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The AI Email Assistant Market?

Emerging trends in the sector include the development of AI-powered email marketing assistants by major companies to enhance email campaign creation, optimization, and management. For instance, in May 2023, Litmus Software Inc launched Litmus Assistant, an AI-powered solution designed to streamline and enhance email campaign creation.

How Is The AI-Powered Email Assistant Market Segmented?

The AI-powered email assistant market is divided into three main segments:

1 By Type: Personal Email Assistants and Business Email Assistants

2 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises and Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs

3 By Application: Marketing And Communication, Sales, Customer Service, and Human Resource HR And Recruitment, among others

Regional And Global Insights In The AI-Powered Email Assistant Market

In 2023, Asia-Pacific dominated the AI-powered email assistant market. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

