South Korea Cell Culture Market is Booming Worldwide at a Significant Growth by 2032

PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth in awareness related to use of cell culture technique in research and increase in research-related funding and rise in cancer-related research are the major driving forces of the global cell culture market. Furthermore, expected rise in demand for advanced cell culture technologies notably contribute toward the growth of the market. The governments in South Korea have increased research funding for various fields, which involve the use of cell culture techniques. The 50% government funding of biotechnology R&D is relatively high compared with the 20% of total investment in all industries in Korea. Thus, this boosts the growth of the cell culture market.the South Korea cell culture market size was valued at $216.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $606.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝘀 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10927 Cell culture is a technique that involves obtaining cells from animals or plants. These obtained cells are then subjected to artificial growth medium. The entire technique involves the use of tools, which are also known as instruments. Some of the instruments include bioreactors, cell culture vessels, and others. In addition, bioreactors are used to carry out biological reaction, which is used to culture aerobic cells.Similarly, other instruments such as petri dishes are used to hold growth medium, in which cells can be cultured, roller bottles are revolved slowly, which bathes the cells that are attached to the inner surface with medium. In addition, consumables such as media, sera, reagents, and others are also involved in the cell culture technique. For instance, sera serves as a source of growth and adhesion factor for the culture of cells in basal media. Moreover, cell culture instruments and consumables are used in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research laboratories, and others.The growth of the cell culture market is driven by various factors such as surge in prevalence of cancer and rise in adoption of cell culture technique. In addition, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market include growth in awareness related to use of cell culture technique in research as well as increase in research-related funding in South Korea. Furthermore, surge in cancer-related research is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market.However, high investment related to cell culture vertical is anticipated to restrain the growth of the cell culture market during the forecast period. On the other hand, expected rise in demand for advanced cell culture technologies offers a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cell culture market.The South Korea cell culture market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. By product, the South Korea cell culture market is categorized into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into sera, media, reagents, and bioreactor accessories. The instrument segment is additionally sub-segmented into bioreactors, cell culture vessels, cell culture storage equipment, and cell culture supporting instruments. The consumables segment led the market in 2019, owing to increase in vertical integration, higher consumption of cell culture consumables along with repeated purchase of cell culture consumables, and rise in demand and preference for alternative media.On the basis of application, the South Korea cell culture market is classified into stem cell technology, cancer research, drug screening and development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and others.Increase in the number of cancer research projects and enhanced applications of gene therapies are expected to assist in the lucrative growth of the cancer research segment.By end user, the South Korea cell culture market is segregated into research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. Some of the major research institutes in South Korea where cell culture techniques are used include King Faisal Research Center, and King Abdullah International Medical Research Centre (KAIMRC) / King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU - HS), King Saud University, King Abdulaziz University, and King Khaled University. These institutes use cell culture instruments and consumables, which are used in cancer related research and regenerative medicine related research, which is supporting the market growth.The key players functioning in the South Korea cell culture market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sartorius AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.), Corning Incorporated, Avantor, Inc. (VWR International, LLC), Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, and STEMCELL Technologies Inc.Market participants are implementing growth strategies, namely, new product launches, operational expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in April 2020, Danaher Corporation launched Cytiva in South Korea, which aims to completely rebrand the General Electric’s Healthcare LifeScience business.𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10927 Key Findings Of The Study:On the basis of product, the consumables segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019On the basis of application, the cancer research segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast periodOn the basis of end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.