Alcoholic Energy Drinks Market Forecast : Surpass USD 48.9 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global alcoholic energy drinks market size was valued at $23.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $48.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031.The market is expected to grow owing to the preference for alcoholic energy drinks as a substitute for alcohol as they have a limited amount of alcohol in them. Along with this increasing popularity of such drinks will create an opportunity for the market to grow at a significant rate.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17211 An alcoholic energy drink is a combination of alcohol and other stimulants generally caffeine which is believed to increase alertness and attentional performance. The majority of such drinks are packed in cans and bottles. Alcoholic energy drinks are healthier and tastier as compared to alcohol. It is also good for late-night parties as they don't let the consumer faint or get unconscious which reduces the chances of an accident. Generally, alcoholic energy drinks are available for both, teens and adults.According to the National Library of Medicine, two third of energy drink consumers are from the age range of 13-35 years. In recent times, people are avoiding excess usage of caffeine as it is not health friendly and can cause several diseases which can hold up the alcoholic energy drinks market growth.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alcoholic-energy-drinks-market/purchase-options The global energy drinks market is segmented on the basis of packaging, end-users, distribution channel, and region. Depending on the packaging, it is classified into cans and bottles. As per the end-users, the market is classified into adults and teens. According to the distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Region-wise, the alcoholic energy drinks market share is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy. and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).Players operating in the global alcoholic energy drinks market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Amway, Arizona Beverages USA, LT Group, Monster, National Beverages Corp., Pepsi Co., Phusion Projects, Steelbrew, Suntory, and United Brands Beverages Innovation.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17211 Trending Reports:Global Energy Drinks MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

