Mobile Imaging Market estimated to reach $53.84 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5%

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in awareness toward early diagnosis of diseases, and strategic collaborations and acquisitions drive the growth of the global mobile imaging market. However, high maintenance costs and shortage of skilled radiologists restrain the market growth. On the other hand, developments in digital radiology present new opportunities in the coming years.According to the report, the global mobile imaging industry generated $29.38 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $53.84 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11258 Mobile medical imaging services involves imagining of the body parts, tissues, and organs used for diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. Mobile medical imaging services provides technologies such as MRI, PET/CT, Ultrasound, X-Ray, ECG, Holter monitoring, and other services on mobile platforms.Rise in geriatric population prone to various orthopedic and cardiovascular diseases majorly drives the market growth. In addition, increase of chronic and lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, rise in surgical procedure owing to the growth of accident and trauma cases is anticipated to fuel the market.Furthermore, growth in awareness of mobile medical imaging services, increase in advancement in digitalization & remote monitoring, and various advantages over fixed medical imaging systems such as flexibility and low cost is anticipated to boost the usage of the services. In addition, government and private hospitals investment for improvement of healthcare infrastructure also boosts the market growth.However, stringent government regulations associated with premarketing approval of mobile medical imaging services hinder the growth of the market. Ongoing R&D activities related to mobile medical imaging services and untapped opportunities in developing countries are anticipated to present new opportunities for the market.The market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into X-ray, molecular imaging, and other imaging. By end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and private clinics, home healthcare service providers, rehabilitation centers, geriatric care and hospice agencies, sports organizations, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.North America to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global mobile imaging market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to technological advancements, surge in demand for digitization in healthcare organizations, and increase in awareness about mobile imaging technologies in the diagnosis of various diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to enhanced healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of chronic diseases, well-established presence of domestic companies, and increase in the aging population in the region.Leading market players:Accurate Imaging Inc.Alliance Healthcare ServicesAtlantic Medical Imaging Inc.Cobalt HealthFront Mobile ImagingInhealth Group LimitedInterim Diagnostic Imaging Inc.Insights Health Services Corp.RadNet Inc.Trident USA Health ServicesAsk to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11258 Key Benefits:The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities for the in terms of value.Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 