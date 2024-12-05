Epoxy Resin Market Growth Opportunities and Forecast Industry Market Size and Forecast Report 2024 - 2030

Epoxy Resin Market Growth Opportunities

Rise in demand for lightweight composites, increase in R&D activities associated with the epoxy resin technology.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global epoxy resin market , valued at $8.9 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, according to a report by Allied Market Research. This growth is driven by the rising demand for lightweight composites, advancements in epoxy resin technology, and increased adoption in the energy sector. However, fluctuations in raw material prices pose a challenge, while the emergence of bio-based epoxy resin creates lucrative opportunities.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1833 Key Insights from the ReportMarket Drivers:- Increased Demand for Lightweight Composites: Used extensively in automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy sectors.- Technological Advancements: Enhanced properties of epoxy resins due to R&D investments.- Energy Sector Adoption: Growing applications in wind turbine manufacturing and other renewable energy sources.Market Restraints:- Volatility in raw material prices affecting production costs.Emerging Opportunities:- Development of bio-based epoxy resins aligning with sustainable industry goals.Market Segmentation OverviewBy Form:- Liquid Segment: Dominated the market in 2020, accounting for approximately 60% of the revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead.- Solid Segment: Anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.By Application:- Paints & Coatings: Contributed over one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2020 and will continue to lead.- Adhesives & Sealants: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4%, driven by increased use in construction and electronics.Regional Analysis:- Asia-Pacific: Accounted for nearly half of the global market in 2020, led by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development.- LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): Poised to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.6% through 2030.Leading Market Players:The report highlights key players including BASF SE, Dow, Inc., Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, Kukdo Chemicals Co., Ltd, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Atul Ltd, Olin Corporation, Techstorm Advanced Materials, and Solvay SA. These companies are leveraging strategies such as partnerships, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence.The epoxy resin market is poised for significant growth, driven by innovation, sustainability, and evolving industry needs, particularly in lightweight composites and renewable energy applications.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/epoxy-resins-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.