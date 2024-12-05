EBARA Corporation Deploys Cyber Monitoring and Intelligence Capabilities Powered by Verizon Business

TOKYO , Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s EBARA Corporation and its subsidiaries to strengthen EBARA’s global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities. As part of EBARA’s ongoing IT infrastructure transformation, the company’s technology teams are now deploying Verizon’s Managed Security Incident and Event Management (MSIEM) capabilities.

Founded in 1912, EBARA Corporation is one of the world’s leading industrial manufacturers, employing over 19,800people across more than 100 locations worldwide. The company specializes in high-tech machinery, including water pumps, refrigeration equipment, blowers, compressors, turbines, waste incineration plants, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Verizon's MSIEM service is designed to continuously monitor security threats, helping EBARA's network and security experts to respond proactively to potential compromises before they can cause significant damage. EBARA's IT teams will also receive daily threat intelligence feeds from Verizon’s Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC), with access to security engineers and analysts who will evaluate alerts and escalate potential threats 24/7. This deployment marks a critical milestone for EBARA in establishing a cloud-centric architecture based on a zero-trust security framework.

Kazuki Chiba, General Manager of EBARA Corporation's Information & Telecommunication Management Division, said,“EBARA is committed to strengthening its global cybersecurity posture by aligning with industry best practices like ISMS/CIS Controls. In partnership with

Verizon, a global leader in cybersecurity, we have implemented SIEM capabilities and established an integrated log monitoring system within our Security Operations Center. These enhanced capabilities are critical to our core business operations, and we look forward to Verizon’s continued support in our cybersecurity journey.”

Robert Le Busque, regional vice president of Asia Pacific, Verizon Business said, “EBARA Pumps operates at the heart of critical infrastructure and is a cornerstone in the high-tech industry across the globe. Its products touch all facets of modern infrastructure from water management to industrial applications. We know that breaches continue to rise, as reported in our 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, with 15% of breaches involving a third party, highlighting one area where businesses can be vulnerable. So access to advanced threat-hunting tools to mitigate malicious activities is essential to EBARA Pumps’ operations and innovation across the entire business, helping ensure its technologies remain secure and protected for all stakeholders.”

Verizon processes over 20trillion security events every yearthrough its nine Security Operations Centers around the globe, six forensics labs and one of the largest IP networks in the world. Find out how to continuously monitor security threats and help respond to potential compromises before they cause serious damage here.

