Corporate Transparency Act Paused Indefinitely By Texas Judge

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With less than a month until the deadline, the Corporate Transparency Act has been declared optional by the Texas District Court.

The CTA was initially passed by Congress in 2021. It required reporting companies to submit private information on the business’s beneficial owners and company applicants. Though there were 23 exemptions, most small businesses operating in the nation were required to give identifying information on the people who owned, controlled, or influenced the company.

For all business owners who have not yet filed their newly required Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) Report, they may not have to. Thanks to the small business owners and privacy-minded Plaintiffs in Texas Top Cop Shop, Inc., et al. v. Garland, et al., there is a national injunction (or legal restraint) on the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA.)

The Court ruled that legally forcing companies to submit sensitive information to the federal government could reasonably cause harm to the businesses. More importantly, the Court agreed with the Plaintiffs’ belief that it would violate their constitutional rights. Put simply, according to the federal court, due to the fact that the CTA “seems to only regulate an entity’s existence”, the CTA “is likely unconstitutional as outside of Congress’s power.”

“The Court has effectively stripped the teeth out of the law,” Northwest’s In-House Counsel, Andrew Corsberg, says before adding a warning: “But the law still has gums.”

In other words: the injunction is on the enforcement of requirement, meaning there is no obligation to file right now. But the CTA itself is not dismantled, just temporarily disarmed. Though the CTA is paused nationwide, there is a chance that another Federal Court interprets the CTA differently, creating even greater confusion, or Congress itself, could amend the CTA, effectively nullifying the recent court decision. If this happens, businesses may need to file their BOI Report.

As a company that practices Privacy by Default®, Northwest Registered Agent has long thought of the BOI report as an unnecessary, redundant burden for business owners, as you cannot really transact business in the US without an Employer Identification Number (EIN) that is obtained through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Through EINs and tax returns, the US government already possesses business owners’ information.

However, Northwest will continue offering a $9 BOI service to those who would prefer to file the report and never think about it again. For those who are waiting to see how Congress responds to the District Court’s injunction, Northwest will keep watch and update business owners as the information rolls in.

To read a copy of the actual injunction ruling, please visit: www.northwestregisteredagent.com/boi-reporting/texas-cta-ruling

