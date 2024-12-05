Millions Unite in Global Generosity: Record-Breaking GivingTuesday Highlights the Power of Collective Giving

Tens of millions contributed critical support for communities and causes in just one day, as GivingTuesday marks more than $18.5 billion in giving in the US since launch in 2012

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday demonstrated once again how a day dedicated to giving back can spark worldwide compassion and action. The GivingTuesday Data Commons estimates that a record-breaking $3.6 billion was donated in the US alone, which brings the sum of GivingTuesday donations since its launch in 2012 to more than $18.5 billion.

The $3.6 billion donated yesterday represents a 16% increase from GivingTuesday 2023’s total of $3.1 billion. More people than ever in GivingTuesday history participated in the day, with 36.1 million people taking action across the US, in addition to the countless acts of generosity that occurred all over the world. This collective giving showcases the enduring spirit of community support despite ongoing societal challenges. From monetary donations to volunteering, acts of kindness ranged from local community efforts to global initiatives.

“Generosity isn't just about money—it's about connection and community,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday's Chief Executive Officer. “In a world that can feel increasingly divided, we're seeing people unite through simple acts of kindness that have profound ripple effects.”

Key GivingTuesday 2024 Highlights:

Total Dollars Donated, US: $3.6 billion, an increase of 16% compared to GivingTuesday 2023

$3.6 billion, an increase of 16% compared to GivingTuesday 2023 Total Participants, US: 36.1 million, an increase of 7% compared to GivingTuesday 2023

36.1 million, an increase of 7% compared to GivingTuesday 2023 Participants who made financial contributions, US: 18.5 million, an increase of 4% compared to GivingTuesday 2023

18.5 million, an increase of 4% compared to GivingTuesday 2023 Participants who gave goods, US: 12.9 million, an increase of 32% compared to GivingTuesday 2023

12.9 million, an increase of 32% compared to GivingTuesday 2023 Participants who volunteered, US: 9.2 million, an increase of 4% compared to GivingTuesday 2023

9.2 million, an increase of 4% compared to GivingTuesday 2023 Participants who spoke out about causes, US: 16.6 million, an increase of 17% compared to GivingTuesday 2023

“This year's record-breaking donations and participation demonstrate the incredible power of collective action,” Curran continued. “When millions unite with a shared purpose, we don't just give what we can—we create real, tangible change. Each donation, each act of generosity, is a building block for community solutions that actually make a difference.”

Since its inception in 2012, GivingTuesday has grown from a single day of giving to a year-round global movement. In 2024, the initiative continues to prove that generosity knows no borders, with grassroots movements in 105 countries inspiring individuals to give, collaborate, and make a difference. This year Benin, Bolivia, Denmark, Panama, and Sri Lanka launched national GivingTuesday movements, and GivingTuesday launched its Europe Hub, which joins the Africa, India, Latin America & the Caribbean, and US & Canada Hubs in providing on-the-ground support to regional GivingTuesday leaders.

For more information and giving stories, visit www.givingtuesday.org or contact media@givingtuesday.org .

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in more than 100 countries across the globe. An integral part of the global generosity movement is the GivingTuesday organization, which offers support and resources to GivingTuesday leaders and fosters connection and collaboration across the network.

About the GivingTuesday Data Commons

The GivingTuesday Data Commons is a global network that enables data collaboration across the social sector. The Data Commons convenes specialist working groups, conducts collaborative research into giving-related behaviors, reveals trends in generosity and donations, and shares findings among its global community. With more than 170 data partners and 2,000 collaborators, the Data Commons is the largest philanthropic data collaboration ever built.

The GivingTuesday Data Commons utilizes data provided by the following organizations to estimate total giving on GivingTuesday: Benevity, BetterUnite, Blackbaud, Bloomerang, Bonterra, CanadaHelps, Chariot, Charity Navigator, Charityvest, Classy from GoFundMe, Combined Federal Campaign (CFC), Community Foundation of the Gunnison Valley, Daffy, DAFgiving360, Deluxe Merchant Services, Doare, DoJiggy, Donar Online, Donately, Donorbox, DonorDock, DonorPerfect, DonorsChoose, Every.org, Fidelity Charitable, Firespring, Fundraise Up, Give Lively, Givebutter, GiveCampus, Givelify, GiveSmart, Global Impact, GlobalGiving, Goodstack, Indspire, Keela, LaunchGood, Little Green Light, Mightycause, National Philanthropic Trust, NationBuilder, NEDDIE, Neon One, PayPal, Pledge, Qgiv, Raisely, RallyUp, Ruffalo Noel Levitz, Share Good, Silicon Valley Community Foundation (SVCF), Stripe, Tiltify and Vanguard Charitable.

