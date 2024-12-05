Oxygen Concentrators Market Estimation Worth US$ 6,063.90 Million by 2030

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The increasing number of patients with chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, and the rising demand for oxygen cylinders & concentrators from numerous industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology, are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global oxygen cylinders and concentrators market in the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. However, the high cost of setting up manufacturing units and the lack of availability of oxygen concentrators in some parts of the world may hamper the oxygen cylinders and concentrators market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the growing investments in R&D to develop technologically advanced products is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the oxygen cylinders and concentrators market during the forecast period.The global oxygen concentrators market size was valued at $3,300.00 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6,063.90 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10874 Rising cases of chronic respiratory diseases among geriatric population is expected to drive the oxygen cylinders and concentrators market forecast time period. The old age population is increasing rapidly, due to which the prevalence of respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and asthma are also growing. This growth in the diseases is due to the fact that as the age progresses, the lungs lose its capacity to intake and absorb oxygen during respiration which gives rise to various respiratory disorders.Growing demand for oxygen cylinders from various industries such as adventure sports along with the rising incidences of respiratory issues in large number of patients is expected to contribute to the oxygen cylinder and concentrator market growth in the upcoming years.The main reason was constantly increasing air pollution in the region. Oxygen cylinders and concentrators and cylinders have proven to be an integral part of the treatment for respiratory diseases. Oxygen concentrators are equipment that concentrate oxygen from ambient air by removing nitrogen. Oxygen cylinders supply oxygen to patients when they are unable to intake adequate amount of oxygen from air through respiration. Such benefits of the oxygen cylinders and concentrators are anticipated to increase the oxygen cylinders and concentrators market size in predicted time span.Fixed Sub-segment to Generate the Highest Revenue by 2031Based on type, the fixed sub-segment held the highest market size in 2021, as fixed oxygen concentrators & cylinders are immobile & heavy and produce more oxygen as compared to small portable concentrators. In addition, oxygen cylinders and concentrators are advised by doctors to patients who need a constant flow of oxygen during both inhalation and exhalation, which is predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth by 2031. On the other hand, the portable sub-segment of the oxygen cylinders and concentrators market is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031, mainly due to the increasing preference of patients for portable type oxygen cylinders as they are lightweight and easy to move from one place to another.Procure Complete Report (326 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10874 Healthcare Sub-segment to Maintain its Leading Position by 2031Based on end-use industry, the healthcare sub-segment held the highest market share in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This sub-segment of the global oxygen cylinders and concentrators market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the estimated timeframe, owing to the rising need for rapid hospitalization & surgery and an increase in the number of accidents across the globe. Besides, the growth in the number of patients with respiratory diseases, particularly in the Asia-Pacific and the North America regions, is expected to drive the sub-segment's growth by 2031.Asia-Pacific Region to be the Most Dominant by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the significant market size in 2021 and is expected to grow at a the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The dominance of the region is majorly owing to the increasing population along with the rising number of patients with chronic respiratory diseases. Besides, the deteriorating air quality caused by industrial effluents in various countries of the region is predicted to boost the demand for oxygen concentrators. Moreover, the growing awareness among people related to the detection & treatment of diseases, and an increase in healthcare spending are some of the factors accelerating the Asia-Pacific oxygen cylinders and concentrators market growth.Leading Players of the Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market:Chart Industries (AirSep)NIDEK Medical Products, Inc.O2 ConceptsDeVilbiss Healthcare (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare)Invacare CorporationInogen Inc.Worthington IndustriesKoninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)Inova Labs Inc. (ResMed)Teijin Limited CompanyAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 