Enterprise WLAN Market Navigating Business with CAGR of 17.3% with Revenue of $35.5 million by 2031

The global enterprise WLAN market grows due to rising cloud-managed services, demand from large enterprises, and increasing use of smart wireless devices.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the enterprise WLAN market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031.The enterprise WLAN (wireless local area network) market consists of sales of enterprise WLAN network devices and services by entities (organizations, proprietorship, and partnerships) that use radio wireless connections (Wi-Fi), instead of using traditional cables to connect to the internet. In addition, enterprise WLAN is a device that helps to link two or more wireless devices using wireless communication and provide mobility to the network users. Moreover, it utilizes radio communication while connecting to the wired network within a limited area such as a work campus, or office building.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 245 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31568 Furthermore, increase in adoption of cloud based managed service and increase in demand from large enterprises is boosting growth of the global enterprise WLAN market. In addition, rapidly increase in demand for wireless and smart devices positively impacts growth of the enterprise WLAN market. However, lack of standardization in enterprise and limited investments, owing to high prices of WLAN products hampers the enterprise WLAN market growth. On the contrary, increase in data traffic and demand for high-speed data connectivity is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the enterprise WLAN market forecast.Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest enterprise WLAN market share as large enterprises are adopting enterprise WLAN to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to cope with the increase in demand for high-speed data and hassle-free communication.Region-wise, the enterprise WLAN market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, large scale adoption of IoT and cloud services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growth adoption of wireless technologies and rising investments by leading telecom companies.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enterprise-wlan-market/purchase-options The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the enterprise WLAN industry to grow during the forecast period due to increase in demand for higher and faster bandwidth networks attributed to remote working and rise in need to adopt WLAN. For instance, in February 2020, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Launched Air Engine Wi-Fi6 and Wi-Fi6 access point (AP) to accelerate enterprise with WLAN fully wireless technology. These products are deployed to established wireless technology campuses and accelerate digital transformation, thus providing numerous opportunities post pandemic.Factors, such as shut down of educational institutions, offices, & manufacturing facilities for an indefinite period, major sports and events postponed, major shift toward work-from-home culture, and implementation of social distancing policies, have led to increasing need of technologies, which can help them to pass through these difficult times. COVID-19 has positively impacted wi-fi and internet uses. High usage of WLAN network for accessibility of high-speed data and security of data during the work-from-home model resulted in significant increase in revenue in the enterprise WLAN market across the globe. This situation has forced all the access point technology providers to focus on the WLAN market globally, which is opportunity for the enterprise WLAN market growth.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY• By component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest enterprise WLAN market share in 2021.• Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.• Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise generated the highest revenue in 2021.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31568 The key players that operate in the enterprise WLAN market analysis are Aerohive Networks, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, Allied Telesis, Aruba Networks, Avaya Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd. 