Governor Newsom announces appointments 12.4.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jaskiran “Jassy” Grewal, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Legislation at the Labor and Workforce Development Agency. Grewal was Legislative Director at United Food and Commercial Workers Western States Council since 2020, where she held several roles since 2016, including Legislative Advocate and Legislative Aide. She was a Project Research Assistant at Mission Promise Neighborhood in 2016. Grewal was a Leadership for Educational Equity Policy Fellow at Mission Promise Neighborhood in 2016. She was a Teach for America Teacher at KIPP San Francisco Bay Academy from 2015 to 2016. Grewal was a Communications and Advocacy Assistant at Kids in Need of Defense from 2014 to 2015. She was a Constituent Affairs Intern at the Office of Governor Jerry Brown from 2013 to 2014. Grewal is a member of California Farmworker Coalition, Occupational Safety and Health Strategy Convening, Consumer Federation of California, California Work and Family Coalition, California Food and Farming Network, Stronger California Advocates Network, California Coalition for Worker Power, and California Dream Alliance. She received a Master of Public Administration degree from University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Sociology from University of California, Davis. This position is not Senate confirmable, and the compensation is $165,000. Grewal is a Democrat.

Mark Krausse, of Clarksburg, has been reappointed to the Public Employment Relations Board, where he has served since 2024. Krausse was Director of State Agency Relations for Pacific Gas and Electric from 2007 to 2024. He was Executive Director of the Fair Political Practices Commission from 2000 to 2007. Krausse was Director of Government Relations for the Doctors Company from 1996 to 1997. He was Senior Consultant in the California State Senate from 1994 to 1996. Krausse was Senior Consultant in the California State Assembly from 1991 to 1994. He was Associate Consultant in the California State Senate from 1988 to 1990. Krausse earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from California State University, Sacramento and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $180,840. Krausse is a Democrat.

Joyce Kaufman, of June Lake, has been appointed to the Eastern Sierra Tri County Fair Board. Kaufman was a Professor at Whittier College from 1985 to 2019. She is the Chair of the Mono County Democratic Central Committee, member of the International Studies Association and the American Political Science Association. Kaufman earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in International Relations from the University of Maryland, Master of Arts degree in Political Science from New York University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from New York University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Kaufman is a Democrat

Alonso Escobar, of Mammoth Lakes, has been appointed to the Eastern Sierra Tri County Fair Board. Escobar has been the Arts Advocacy and Policy Director at Mono Arts Council since 2023. He is a member of the Mammoth Unified School District Board of Trustees, California for the Arts Board of Trustees, and California Arts Advocates Board of Trustees. Escobar earned a Master of Arts degree in International Relations from American University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International and Area Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Escobar is a Democrat.

Bethany Renfree, of Sutter Creek, has been appointed to the 26th District Agricultural Association Amador County Fair Board. Renfree has been a Legislative Director for the Office of California State Senator María Elena Durazo since 2020. She was a Policy, Research and Legislative Manager at the California Workforce Development Board from 2018 to 2019. She was a Policy Analyst for the California State Senate from 2017 to 2018. She was the Policy Director for the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls from 2016 to 2017. Renfree earned a Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Renfree is a Democrat.

Amber Hoiska, of Ione, has been appointed to the 26th District Agricultural Association Amador County Fair Board. Hoiska has been Vice President at PAC Shield Roof Services, Inc. since 2020. She was the Director of Business Development at Platinum Roofing, Waterproofing and Energy from 2019 to 2020. She was a Marketing, Sales and Service Manager at Cool Roofing Systems from 2016 to 2018. She was a Credit Manager at Roofing Supply Group from 2004 to 2016. Hoiska is a member of the National Women in Roofing and Chair of the City of Ione, Planning Commission. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Hoiska is a Democrat.

Shannon Clark, of Plymouth, has been appointed to the Amador County Fair Board. Clark has been a Teacher for Amador County Unified School District since 2001. She is a member of the Amador County Teachers Union and the California Agriculture Teachers Association. Clark earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science and Management from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Clark is registered without party preference.