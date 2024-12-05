'Dinner of the Year @ Art Week' Miami 2024 To Blend Art, Fashion, Philanthropy

Dinner of the Year @ Art Week Miami Beach

Collab between ARTEdeFashion & Experience Club Presented by Safra National Bank to host gathering of CEOs, fashion influencers, cultural leaders, and socialites

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARTEdeFashion (ADF) and Experience Club are to present the highly anticipated event at Art Basel Miami Beach 2024 this December 7th, 2024. The event, presented by Safra National Bank – Dinner of the Year @ Art Week promises to be a captivating celebration of creativity, showcasing exclusive fashion and dinner taking place at the iconic New World Center in Miami Beach, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, will attract ultra-high-net-worth individuals, CEOs, fashion influencers, cultural leaders, and socialites from Miami, Latin America, and beyond.Experience Club US is an exclusive platform that connects CEOs, C-level executives, entrepreneurs, and investors through high-quality networking and value creation events. ARTEdeFashion is an innovative platform and digital series that showcases emerging fashion designers from Central and South America. “The choice of Miami for this event couldn't be more fitting,” shares Marcelo Goulart, CEO of Experience Club US. “Miami is rapidly emerging as a global hub for art and luxury, with Art Basel consolidating the city’s reputation as a cultural and economic center. This dinner will be an unforgettable highlight of the week, combining gastronomy, design, and influential connections.”The event builds on the momentum of a show hosted last year at the Guggenheim Museum in New York by Consuelo Vanderbilt, co-founder of SohoMuse and ARTEdeFashion. Vanderbilt reflects, “Our collaboration with Emilio Estefan gave us a platform to showcase the remarkable talents and influence of Latin creatives. With ARTEdeFashion, the aim is now to connect global luxury with Miami’s vibrant and creative spirit during Art Basel Miami Beach.”The ARTEdeFashion Dinner of the Year offers an unparalleled opportunity for luxury brands to engage with an elite audience, with media coverage anticipated from major fashion and cultural publications. Sponsorship packages include options for experiential activations, product placement, and direct interaction with key attendees.“We are preparing a spectacular event that celebrates the very best of fashion and design, fused with Miami’s sophisticated culture,” concludes Marcelo Goulart. “This will undoubtedly be one of the standout moments of Art Basel 2024.”Sponsor NODE40 is excited to support the fusion of art, culture, and innovation at this iconic Miami event. As a leader in digital asset compliance and reporting, NODE40 empowers accounting firms, family offices, wealth management firms, and brokers to navigate the complex regulatory landscape of digital assets. The launch of the NODE40 Digital Asset Alliance—a private community and educational platform for professionals, investors, advisors, and thought leaders—further reflects our commitment to advancing innovation and collaboration in the digital asset space.About ARTEdeFashion:ARTEdeFashion is a cutting-edge platform celebrating the creativity and influence of emerging Latin and global designers. Through immersive events, digital content, and collaborations with leading brands, ADF elevates Latin talent and connects creatives with new audiences and markets worldwide.ARTEdeFashion is led by;Sofia Victoria De La Pena brings a rich blend of finance and cultural insight to her role as an Investment Analyst at PGIM Real Estate. With a robust background in economics and finance, Sofia has successfully leveraged her expertise to provide strategic investment insights and contribute to high-level decision-making in real estate and cultural events.Lourdes M. Castillo is the Chair and Co-founder of the LATAM Family Office Society and Former Florida State Commissioner on the Status of Women.Sam Schler is the founder of Collab x Collab and is a recognized leader in Fashion Brand Collaborations and Marketing, with experience leading partnerships for brands such as Banana Republic, Gap Inc. and ZARA SA among others.Calvin Cooper is a serial entrepreneur with venture capital investment expertise spanning several thematic sectors including fintech, proptech, smart cities, blockchain, generative AI, and fashion technology. Cooper was the founder and CEO of Rhove, an award-winning venture-backed real estate fintech firm acquired by reAlpha before its public debut via direct listing.Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin is a multifaceted American talent encompassing roles as a singer, composer, songwriter, designer, and entrepreneur. Her musical career, marked by top Billboard hits, complements her entrepreneurial ventures such as the jewelry line Homage and the professional networking platform SohoMuse. Consuelo is also the co-founder of Latin Ignition, an event showcasing Latin designers and creatives.For more information, visit www.artedefashion.com About Experience Club:Founded in 2006 in Brazil and expanding to the US in 2021, Experience Club connects business leaders through curated events, fostering meaningful relationships across industries. The platform has hosted over 2,000 speakers at its events and continues to provide innovative experiences for leaders in business, culture, and entertainment. For more information, visit www.experienceclubus.com

