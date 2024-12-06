CE-LINK's Innovative Power Distribution Technology Making Charging Smarter

CE-LINK Comparison of Charger Power Distribution

DONGGUAN, CHINA, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s fast-paced world, people depend on various electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables. Traditional multi-port chargers often have a fixed output power, making it time-consuming to find the right port for each device and wasting energy due to changing device combinations. This is where intelligent dynamic power distribution becomes essential.

CE-LINK has recently developed an innovative intelligent dynamic power distribution technology through independent research and rigorous testing. This breakthrough has led to a new generation of intelligent multi-port chargers that transform the charging experience, ensuring optimal efficiency every time.

Intelligent Dynamic Power Allocation adjusts the power delivered to devices based on their specific needs, rather than providing a fixed amount to each port. This smart mechanism intelligently assesses each device's requirements, distributing power accordingly to ensure safe and efficient charging, while avoiding under- or over-charging.

Maximizes charging efficiency

Traditional chargers often provide fixed or evenly distributed power, which can slow down the charging of high-powered devices. CE-LINK's Intelligent Dynamic Power Distribution technology addresses this by delivering the precise amount of power each connected device needs, accelerating the charging process. This is especially beneficial for users with power-hungry devices like laptops or gaming consoles, allowing them to charge quickly without impacting the speed of other devices.

For instance, when charging a laptop, tablet, smartphone, and wearable device simultaneously, CE-LINK's 100W charger efficiently distributes power to each device according to its specific needs, ensuring fast, balanced charging. In testing, a smartphone(iPhone 16) reached 50% charge in under 30 minutes, while a laptop(Macbook Air 2023 M2) and tablet(iPad Pro 4th) charged to 80% and 100%, respectively, in 130 minutes. Once a device is fully charged and unplugged, the system automatically redistributes power to optimize charging efficiency. This ensures high-power devices charge at maximum efficiency while maintaining the charging speed of low-power devices.

Convenient for multiple devices

With the increasing number of electronics people carry, a single charger is often needed for multiple devices. However, many chargers require users to guess which port is suitable for their laptop, tablet, smartphone, or wearable device.

CE-LINK’s Smart Dynamic Power Distribution technology eliminates this confusion. Instead of fixed output power for each port, it analyzes the demand of connected devices and dynamically allocates power accordingly. Whether charging one device or multiple simultaneously, users can simply plug their charging cables into any port. The CE-LINK charger automatically recognizes each device's needs, ensuring efficient charging without any waiting time. This allows users to power up all their devices quickly and effortlessly.

Enhanced safety and longevity

Intelligent Dynamic Power Distribution technology enables real-time temperature control and efficient heat dissipation through precise power management. The CE-LINK charger keeps the case surface temperature below 72°C in a 25°C environment, protecting devices from overcharging, overheating, and other risks. This ensures a safe, reliable charging experience that extends the electronic devices' life.

About CE-LINK

CE-LINK is a company dedicated to the development of consumer electronics solutions. With two decades of precision manufacturing and experience, CE-LINK is at the forefront of consumer electronics. With a strong focus on R&D and sustainability, CE-LINK strives to innovate, create, and deliver next-generation technologies to consumers and businesses worldwide. For more information, visit www.ce-link.com.

