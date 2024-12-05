Fort Worth Magazine Honors John Ross of Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys with 2024 Top Attorneys List Selection

Fort Worth, Texas – In a commendation that underscores his commitment to serving injury victims and their families, John ‘Tony’ Ross of Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys has again been named to Fort Worth Magazine’s 2024 Top Attorneys List. The recognition, which is bestowed annually, highlights the outstanding attorneys in the Fort Worth legal community, and it reflects Ross’s stature among his peers and his dedication to clients.

The selection to the Top Attorneys List is a rigorous process that combines peer nominations with meticulous vetting by the magazine’s editors. Lawyers in the Fort Worth area are asked to nominate colleagues who demonstrate professional prowess, and who they would personally recommend to friends or family for legal counsel. The list aims to provide a resource for residents seeking the highest caliber of legal representation.

Tony Ross, a seasoned litigator known for getting maximum compensation for clients in personal injury law, has cultivated a reputation for tenaciously advocating on behalf of those injured due to the negligence of others. His approach, characterized by a deep understanding of the complexities of personal injury cases and a compassionate client-centered perspective, has garnered him respect both in and out of the courtroom.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my peers and Fort Worth Magazine,” said Ross. “Our firm is built on the principle of fighting for justice for those who have been wronged, and this acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to that mission.”

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys, headquartered in Denton, Texas, has a track record of securing favorable outcomes for clients through both settlements and trials. The firm’s success is in part attributed to the collaborative environment in which Ross and his partners operate, leveraging their collective experience to provide comprehensive legal strategies.

This is not the first time Ross has been in the spotlight for his professional achievements. His career has been marked by various awards and accolades, but his colleagues note that it is his relentless pursuit of justice and his empathetic engagement with clients that truly set him apart.

The honor of being selected to Fort Worth Magazine’s 2024 Top Attorneys List comes at a time when the legal profession is increasingly competitive, and it underscores the significance of peer recognition in elevating the standards of legal practice. For Ross, this accolade is a reflection of his unwavering dedication to the law and the people it serves.

As the Fort Worth legal community​ continues to grow and evolve, attorneys like Tony Ross of Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys serve as benchmarks for professionalism and excellence, and their recognition is an affirmation of the critical role they play in upholding justice and advocating for the rights of individuals in the greater Fort Worth area.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys is the North Texas personal injury law firm dedicated to winning. Managing attorneys Brent Chandler and John ‘Tony’ Ross, Jr. have over 35 years of combined experience in personal injury law and jury-trial representation.

