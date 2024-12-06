Nomads of Persia Artist Firouz FarmanFarmaian to Conclude World Tour in New York City

Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photo Credit: Antalya von Preussen 2024) Nomads of Persia by Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photo Credit: We R the Nomads 2024) Khorjin Panel II (Varanasi Edition) (Photo Credit: We R the Nomads 2024) Nomads of Persia Panel II (Paintover Collection) (Photo Credit: We R the Nomads 2024)

Week-long, multi-event experience in New York City Starts December 9th with FORRM: GALACTICA at SoHo Playhouse; Reception December 14th at Salomon Arts Gallery

Contemporary art is revealing itself in nomadic form, mirroring the post-globalized cultural sphere where reconnections of craft and timeless tradition create the base for a planetary journey” — Firouz FarmanFarmaian

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firouz FarmanFarmaian presents a string of new works storming Manhattan in a week-long multi-event in NYC, a nomadic experiential trip into his mind. Work on print + canvas sets the scene weaving textile production into a new performative whole - draped within immersive sound + video integrations and coupled with a generative AI experiment.Nomads of Persia will take its audience on an evolutive, creative-performative journey, an immersive voyage through the City. This December, two years after FarmanFarmaian’s transcultural movement made its mark on the 59th Biennale di Venezia at the Kyrgyz Pavilion, he takes Manhattan for one week.Contemporary art is finally revealing itself in nomadic form, mirroring the post-globalized cultural sphere where reconnections of craft and timeless tradition clash with contemporary transformative visions, cultural conjunctions, overlapping borders and the fusion of identities–powerfully interconnecting and creating the base for a planetary journey.” - Firouz FarmanFarmaianA 5-day multi-event in NYC, FarmanFarmaian shows new work casting his nomadic mindscape across the City. A trip traversed through multi-venue shows in NYC meets Iran as a fluent projection of the artist’s (re)connection to the nomadic cultures of his birthplace – sadly at distance, whilst his family still bear imposed exile from the Iranian regime.In a layering of events and timelines, Nomads of Persia will take its audience on a mesmeric voyage linking Lincoln Center’s Furman Gallery and The Museum of Arts and Design to the Salomon Tribeca show – all opening and interfacing within the same week. FarmanFarmaian’s experimental rock outfit FORRM opens, playing SoHo Playhouse in their NYC + US debut, ahead of the 2025 album GALACTICA release.Nomads of PersiaSalomon Arts GalleryDecember 14th – January 14th, 2025An immersive exhibition and installation, Nomads of Persia sets the tenor for the NYC “voyage”. It engages with the endangered heritage of Persian tribal cultures disrupting established narratives from a position of exile in combination with the nomadic heritage of the artist's fatherland, presented in multi-format form through textile, print, paint, video, sound and AI-powered digital material.PATH (Into the Vortex)Museum of Arts and DesignDecember 12th 5:30PMSince FarmanFarmaian’s first trip to Kyrgyzstan, he has been gathering film footage. An immersive audio-visual, AI-generated experience, powered by Interactive Items, takes viewers into the heart of the artist’s ongoing creative process, anticipating his upcoming arthouse docu-film PATH. PATH (Into the Vortex) is a live artwork rather than screening, with the artist’s band FORRM playing the film soundtrack.PaintoversFurman Gallery ǀ Lincoln CenterDecember 10th – December 12thWorking with found/archival material through the process of “paintover” has been a hallmark of the artist’s work. Camilla FarmanFarmaian’s Saint Tropez based juncture Gallery presents fresh units of these “paintovers” in a 3-day pop-up related to the artist’s Nomads of Persia collection. A series of attending talks will run parallel to the exhibition.FORRM: GALACTICAGALACTICA EP vinyl and digital releaseSoHo playhouseDecember 9th 7:00PMPlaying their US + NYC debut, FarmanFarmaian presents FORRM’s new album GALACTICA. The album is strongly influenced by 60’s and 90’s independent rock and tribal performative explorative psychedelia. An edition of 100 signed 12” vinyl, doubling as an artwork, will launch to coincide with the EP release, whilst the show integrates interactive video projection (Alexander Korneev) with guest act Strange Majik.For more information, please visit: www.werthenomads.com About Firouz FarmanFarmaianFirouz FarmanFarmaian (b. 1973 Tehran, Iran) is an artist, composer, film director, and cultural producer. He is a descendant of the Qajar dynasty, a Turkic tribe that rose to power in present-day Iran in the late 1700s. Exiled since the ‘79 Iranian-Islamic Revolution, he is French-Swedish by nationality and considers himself stateless. FarmanFarmaian is strongly moved by history and memory, and abstracts these into nomadic visual culture and the “post-tribal” — a way of rehabilitating tribal tradition and worldview back into contemporary discourse. His work often sources from, is inspired by, and produced in collaboration with tribal craftsmen, solid substrata to his painting, textile, film, music and technology creative output.Instagram: @firouzfarmanfarmaian @nomadsofpersia#firouzfarmanfarmaianinthecityAbout juncture Galleryjuncture Gallery was founded by Camilla and Firouz FarmanFarmaian in 2023 to foster deeper understanding of the crossover between art and design. All Nomads of Persia-related units and artworks will exclusively be available on juncture’s Artsy page: https://www.artsy.net/partner/juncture-gallery

