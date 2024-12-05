Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation 27th Annual Collaborating for A Cure Gala

SWCRF Logo (Image Credit: SWCRF) Honoree Mike Rawls with Dr. Samuel Waxman (Photo Credits: BFA / Rupert Ramsay) Michael Nierenberg (Photo Credits: BFA / Rupert Ramsay) Tedeschi Trucks “Fireside Live” (Photo Credits: David Nicols) Atmosphere (Photo Credits: BFA / Rupert Ramsay)

Event Honored Mike Rawls, CEO Xome Holdings LLC and raised more than $3.1 million for Critical Cancer Research

The Gala was a remarkable celebration of generosity & unity in the fight against cancer, The crucial funds raised will empower vital research and drive us closer to eradicating cancer worldwide.” — Dr. Samuel Waxman, SWCRF CEO and Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) held the 27th Annual Collaborating for A Cure Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. This year’s event honored Mike Rawls, chief executive officer at Xome Holdings LLC. Rawls received the 2024 Distinguished Business Leader Award for his steadfast commitment to supporting cancer research. The Gala raised more than $3.1 million for critical cancer research.SWCRF is recognized as being a leader in an international movement to invest more funding in science aimed at stemming the global rising incidence of cancer due to aging. Most recently, the Foundation joined forces with organizations such as the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, Israel Cancer Research Fund, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Melanoma Research Alliance, Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, and others to spearhead research to better understand the complex link between aging and cancer."Last night's Collaborating for a Cure Gala was a remarkable celebration of generosity and unity in the fight against cancer," said Dr. Samuel Waxman, SWCRF CEO and Founder. "The crucial funds raised will directly support our expanding international network of scientists, empowering vital research and driving us closer to eradicating cancer worldwide."In addition to raising much needed funds for science, the Gala featured a special musical performance by Tedeschi Trucks “Fireside Live” with a very special guest – Warren Haynes as well as a thrilling live auction with dazzling lots such as a four-day Ireland Golf vacation for four, a luxury cruise on Seaborn ocean ship, dinner and reservation for four at the legendary Rao’s Italian restaurant, signed guitars by Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and Warren Haynes, and more.Known as one of New York City’s most anticipated fundraising events of the year, The Waxman gala brings together leaders from business, fashion, philanthropy, and entertainment to support groundbreaking cancer research.Notable attendees included: SWCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Board Chairman Michael Nierenberg, honoree Mike Rawls, Susan Tedeschi, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, fashion designer Kobi Halperin, Fern Mallis, Ken Fishel, Maria Fishel, Jean Shafiroff and Robin Lathrop.The event was produced by Robin Lathrop of ByRobin Event Management and Design.About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.For more information, visit:I: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

