THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY SUPPORTS THE NOMINATION OF JARED ISAACMAN AS NEXT NASA ADMINISTRATOR

Jared Isaacman, President elect Trump's pick to head NASA, has commanded two SpaceX private orbital missions. Credit: Polaris Program

Isaacman Would Be the First Space Entrepreneur in a Senior Government Post

ALHAMBRA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Elect Donald Trump has selected space entrepreneur Jared Isaacman to be the next NASA Administrator. The announcement appeared on social media on December 4. Isaacman’s appointment will require Senate confirmation to be official.National Space Society COO Dale Skran said, "Based on conversations I have had with Mr. Isaacman, I think he is going to be an outstanding NASA Administrator. He brings a unique combination of business skills, hands-on space knowledge, philanthropic support, and personal courage to NASA."Isaacman entered into his newspace endeavors with a personal fortune gained from his payment processing company Shift4. He has a long history with flight, having founded Draken International, one of the largest private providers of tactical aircraft training for the U.S. Air Force, and is a skilled pilot of high-performance aircraft. Isaacman entered spaceflight by conceiving and executing the first all-private orbital spaceflight with Inspiration4 in 2021, which was flown in a SpaceX spacecraft with proceeds going to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital charity. This was followed by his Polaris Dawn program’s first flight in September 2024, which set a record as the highest Earth-orbital flight since Apollo 17 in 1972 and featured the first spacewalk by private astronauts. Isaacman plans to eventually follow up with three more self-funded Polaris Dawn flights.“Jared is a remarkable individual and a perfect pick for NASA Administrator,” said Isaac Arthur, creator of the prominent YouTube channel "Science and Futurism with Isaac Arthur" and president of the NSS. “He brings a wealth of experience in entrepreneurial enterprise as well as unique knowledge in working with both NASA and SpaceX, a perfect combination as we enter a new era of increased cooperation between NASA and commercial spaceflight. He’s also been a friend to the NSS and has served as an inspiration to our many efforts to promote the human settlement of space.”Isaacman received the coveted Space Pioneer award at the NSS’s International Space Development Conference® in 2023 and gave a stirring keynote presentation as well as speaking to groups of young people as a part of the NSS’s STEM education activities. Other speakers that year included former NASA astronaut Bonnie Dunbar, space entrepreneur Dylan Taylor, and bestselling science fiction author Daniel Suarez.Offering insight into his priorities for space development, Isaacman has said, “I can confidently say this second space age has only just begun. Space holds unparalleled potential for breakthroughs in manufacturing, biotechnology, mining, and perhaps even pathways to new sources of energy ... There will inevitably be a thriving space economy—one that will create opportunities for countless people to live and work in space. At NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities and usher in an era where humanity becomes a true spacefaring civilization.”ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The NSS was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org

