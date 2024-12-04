Chapman University Announces $5 Million Gift to Establish Alexander E. Hayden School of Real Estate

Alumnus Alex Hayden's Support Elevates Chapman’s Real Estate Programming with the aspiration of growing Chapman’s real estate offerings

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chapman University has received a $5 million gift from alumnus Alex Hayden ’95 to establish the Alexander E. Hayden School of Real Estate within the George L. Argyros College of Business and Economics. The gift is intended to bring national and global cachet to Chapman’s real estate profile, recruit top faculty in the field and create an environment where the university’s real estate students have the highest-quality programming, connections and success.

“With the establishment of a dedicated real estate school, we can further position our students as leaders in this dynamic industry,” said Chapman University President Daniele Struppa. “The Alexander E. Hayden School of Real Estate will serve as a beacon for students and professionals, creating a hub of innovation, knowledge and practical expertise.”

Alex Hayden, a 1995 graduate of Chapman with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, is currently vice chairman at CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investments company. Hayden has carved out a distinguished career as a founding partner, helping build a team of over 50 professionals providing global commercial real estate advisory and strategic portfolio planning services to some of the largest companies in the world.

Hayden also serves as the chair of the Board of Counselors for Argyros College, underscoring his commitment to supporting and guiding the university’s initiatives. His vision for the new school is deeply rooted in his professional experience and his passion for fostering future leaders in the industry.

“Chapman was instrumental in shaping my career and personal development,” Hayden shared. “I’m thrilled to give back in a way that can help the next generation of real estate professionals succeed. This school will create pathways for students to access a top-tier education and build meaningful careers in real estate. I want Chapman to be known as the place for premier commercial real estate industry access, education and experience in higher education—and to continue its growth in real estate offerings.”

Organizationally, the new school will house Chapman’s MS in Real Estate (MSRE) program and related real estate courses, including some in the Hoag Center for Real Estate and Finance.

Launched in 2020, the university’s MSRE program equips students with the skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of real estate investment, development and finance. It is known for its comprehensive curriculum and strong industry ties. The new school will enable expanded resources, enhanced faculty recruitment efforts and stronger partnerships with industry leaders. Students will gain access to cutting-edge research, experiential learning opportunities and a robust network of alumni and professionals.

Matt Parlow, executive vice president and chief advancement officer, emphasized the special significance of the gift, noting that it reflects the enduring bond between Chapman and its alumni.

“Alex Hayden’s support is not just a testament to his generosity but also a reflection of his belief in Chapman University’s potential to lead in real estate education. By creating an environment where students can thrive academically and professionally, the Alexander E. Hayden School of Real Estate is set to become a cornerstone of the Argyros College of Business and Economics,” he said.

The gift supports Chapman’s strategic plan goal to raise $500 million through its Inspire campaign. More than $400 million has been raised.

Support for Inspire: The Campaign for Chapman University transforms lives, drives excellence and accelerates innovation at Chapman, in the local community and around the world. Those interested in becoming a partner in shaping the trajectory of a top university, its research and the lives of its students can learn more at chapman.edu/inspire/.

About Chapman University

Founded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 “high research activity” institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. Chapman also includes the Harry and Diane Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine. The university features the No. 4 film school and No. 66 business school in the U.S. Learn more about Chapman University: www.chapman.edu.

