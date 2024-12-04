Information from Ex-CIA Insider Reveals Trump’s “Second Term Playbook”

Jim Rickards Shares Explosive Insights from an 887-Page Document Tied to Trump’s “Project Independence”

WASHINGTON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA insider Jim Rickards, a Paradigm Press author, has insights about information in a pivotal document tied to Donald Trump’s second term agenda. Dubbed Trump’s “Second Term Playbook”, this 887-page manifesto reportedly outlines sweeping changes that could transform America’s energy and economic future.



Rickards, who has advised the Pentagon, CIA, and multiple U.S. administrations, was handed the document during a private, closed-door meeting with Trump’s Chief Strategist and several other DC insiders The plan, known as “Project Independence” , is at the core of the playbook and promises to end reliance on failed green energy policies by introducing a revolutionary nuclear energy solution called Nuclear 2.0.

What’s Inside Trump’s “Second Term Playbook”?

According to Rickards, the document includes plans to:

Launch Nuclear 2.0: A next-generation energy initiative centered on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which promise decades of operation on minimal fuel, near-zero pollution, and unparalleled safety.

Dismantle Bureaucratic Roadblocks: Streamline the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to accelerate private-sector innovation in nuclear energy.

Streamline the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to accelerate private-sector innovation in nuclear energy. Rebuild America’s Energy Independence: Replace outdated green energy infrastructure with reliable, scalable nuclear power to meet skyrocketing energy demands driven by AI and other technologies.



“This document provides a roadmap not just for transforming America’s energy future but for creating life-changing wealth opportunities for those who act quickly,” Rickards stated.

Secure Your Financial Future Today

Time is of the essence. As these transformative energy policies begin to take shape, early investors have a unique opportunity to position themselves for potential substantial returns. Rickards has compiled his findings into a detailed report, “Your Nuclear 2.0 Gameplan” , which reveals the top companies poised to benefit from this energy revolution and offers step-by-step guidance for investors. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of America's energy revolution.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and Department of Defense. With over 40 years of experience in global finance and intelligence, Rickards has a proven track record of forecasting major geopolitical and economic events. His unparalleled access to insider information has made him one of the most trusted voices in financial strategy.

