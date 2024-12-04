NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- VentureX

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by VentureX that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "UBS O'Connor Invests £50 Million in VC VentureX to Accelerate Digital Asset Strategy" issued December 03, 2024, over GlobeNewswire.

