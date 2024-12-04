Licensing International Honors Joseph Kaminkow, Maca Rotter, and Stu Seltzer at 2024 Hall of Fame Event

2024 Rising Stars Greg Carty, Teresa Curtis, Oliver Gilding, Gemma Hay, David Jolly, Abhishek Kumar, Wei Jie Sun, and Joseph Yap were also celebrated at the luncheon

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Licensing International, the leading trade association for the $356-billion global brand licensing industry, and the Licensing International Foundation, which supports the education of future licensing leaders, today celebrated the induction of Joseph Kaminkow, Maca Rotter, and Stu Seltzer to the Licensing International Hall of Fame. Held at Gotham Hall in New York City, the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction and Rising Star Awards gala also honored the future of brand licensing, recognizing Rising Stars in the licensing business and celebrating the 2024 Licensing International Foundation scholarship recipients.

Joseph Kaminkow is the Chief Innovation Officer at Aristocrat Gaming. Kaminkow’s career began when he started his own game development company, Logical Highs, before joining Williams Games. Noticing a resurgence in pinball games in the mid-1980s, Kaminkow partnered with Gary Stern to found Data East Pinball (now Stern Pinball). He was then recruited by International Game Technology to revolutionize slot machines using licensed titles. Kaminkow went on to found Spooky Cool Labs in Chicago, which was acquired by Zynga, before leaving in 2022 to devote himself full-time to Aristocrat Gaming, where he expanded his efforts to bring pop-culture icons to life on the casino floor. Kaminkow resides in Las Vegas with his wife Benita.

"Reflecting back on my decades in the gaming industry, licensing has been at the center of much of the work that I’ve done,” said Kaminkow. “Even as consumer preferences and pop culture trends have evolved, licensing has moved with the changing tide. It fills me with pride to have adapted some of the most iconic properties in the world into a gaming format that brings people joy, and it is an honor to receive this recognition from Licensing International."

Kaminkow was presented by Eugene Jarvis, President of Raw Thrills, and Gary Stern, Founder, Executive Chairman, and EVP of Stern Pinball.

Maca Rotter is President & CEO of La Panadería Licensing. Rotter has more than 25 years of experience in marketing, branding, and licensing. Often referred to as the Queen of Licensing in Mexico, she has achieved great success in founding, developing, and expanding domestic and international markets by implementing innovative and strategic approaches. To establish a legacy and set a standard in the industry for the Hispanic community, Rotter authored the first and only Spanish-language book about consumer products structure and business models in 2014. Rotter served as the first Latin woman on Licensing International’s board of directors and founded the Licensing Association chapter in Mexico.

"I know firsthand the power that brand licensing holds in connecting fans and consumers with the properties they cherish, and expanding this industry through Mexico has provided me an incredibly gratifying career,” said Rotter. “Working alongside Licensing International, I am dedicated to continue contributing to this remarkable industry while helping to shape its future growth.”

Rotter was presented by Omar Faker, SVP of Non-Scripted Entertainment and Music at TelevisaUnivision.

Stu Seltzer is the president of Seltzer Licensing Group, a global agency he has guided for over 25 years. The group is renowned for its expertise in brand licensing, partnership marketing, and strategic alliances. His understanding of the licensing field and adept negotiation skills were honed through pivotal roles at organizations like Yves Saint Laurent and the DC Comics division at Warner Bros. His strategic insights have driven substantial returns on marketing investments for clients, including Unilever, Scotts Miracle-Gro, and the American Red Cross. Seltzer has contributed significantly as an award-winning professor at New York University, where he has taught a course on brand licensing to undergraduates for over 20 years.

"Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of collaborating with exceptional brands to build impactful licensing programs,” said Seltzer. “It’s a true honor to have made a difference in this industry and I’m energized by the future as we continue pushing boundaries and creating innovative partnerships together.”

Seltzer was presented by Dan Romanelli, Founder of Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Established in 1989, the Licensing International Hall of Fame is home to the most esteemed global licensing executives of the last three decades. Inductees are selected by a committee of industry executives based on nominations received from the global licensing community at large; the Licensing International Board of Directors reviews all recommendations before making a final selection. Joseph Kaminkow, Maca Rotter, and Stu Seltzer join industry luminaries including Kathy Ireland, Martha Stewart, George Lucas, Walt Disney, and Charles Schultz.

“Joseph, Maca, and Stu are pioneers in the global brand licensing industry, whose contributions have not only resulted in significant innovation but have also set the standard for leadership and integrity,” said Maura Regan, President of Licensing International. “They have brought iconic brands to life in ways that continue to resonate across generations. This induction is a fitting recognition of their profound impact, as each of them has left an indelible mark on our industry, inspiring countless others to follow in their footsteps.”

In addition to honoring Kaminkow, Rotter, and Seltzer, the 2024 Hall of Fame event recognized rising talent making strides in the licensing industry. The event celebrated the eight 2024 Rising Star Award recipients as announced in October. For more than a decade, the Rising Star program has recognized young professionals from around the world who have been nominated by their peers and selected by the Rising Star committee members for their contributions to the global brand licensing industry.

Ten students—Nora Atwa, Cameron Faconer, Owen Fu, Andreaz Glasgow, Maycon Gomes da Silva, Skylar Grady, Britney Huston, Remy LeMaire, Matt Stein, and Sophia Rodriguez—were also celebrated as the recipients of the Licensing International Foundation 2024 Scholarship, awarded to accomplished students exploring a career in brand licensing.

Licensing International thanks the generous donors that made the event possible, including Gold Sponsor Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences, Silver Sponsor Raw Thrills, and Mattel, the Champion-Level Sponsor for the Rising Star Awards.

Nominations for the 2025 Hall of Fame are now open. To learn more about the Licensing International Foundation and support its ongoing mission to educate and inspire the next generation of licensing leaders, visit LicensingInternational.org/About/Foundation.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $356+ billion global licensing industry. Licensing International’s mission is to foster the growth and expansion of licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, Licensing International members in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit LicensingInternational.org for more information and to utilize licensing’s definitive online resource.

About Licensing International Foundation

The Licensing International Foundation was established in 2020 to mark a new chapter in the global association’s charitable initiatives and to continue its decades-long support of the brand licensing community. The Foundation is focused on the education of future licensing leaders through the Licensing International Scholarship Program, which awards grants to deserving individuals who are interested in a career in brand licensing. Visit https://licensinginternational.org/about/foundation/ for more information or to make a donation.

Contact

Licensing International

Elizabeth Foster

EFoster@licensing.org



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0614c3d0-64cf-48aa-9e90-980c1c45a7d3

Licensing International Foundation's 2024 Hall of Fame and Rising Star Awards Licensing International Hall of Fame 2024 Inductees (left to right) Stu Seltzer, Maca Rotter, and Joseph Kaminkow were honored at the 2024 Hall of Fame Gala in New York City on December 4

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.