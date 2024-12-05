Red River Bank Selects Allied Payment Network to Expand Digital Payments Offerings

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (“Allied”), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, today announced that Alexandria, LA based Red River Bank has selected Allied’s real-time payments solutions, which will integrate seamlessly with the bank’s Q2 Digital Banking Platform. Red River Bank was seeking a new payments provider that could consistently meet its high standards of service as they expand their digital money movement offerings.Red River Bank was founded in 1999 to make banking simpler in an era when hometown banking seemed to be fading away, offering “the best team of bankers you know and trust when you need them—and great technology when you want it.” Since that time, the bank has grown to serve communities statewide in Louisiana, and is ranked 15th of the top 50 banks for 2023 with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence Red River Bank’s philosophy is “building relationships by putting people first and exceeding expectations every day.” Partnering with Allied, the bank helps fulfill this mission by providing state-of-the-art real-time payments solutions backed by superior customer support.“Allied is innovative and customer-centric, with a product that is superior to our previous provider,” explained Edwin Lagarde, Chief Innovation Officer at Red River.“Allied’s features are expansive, including the ability to easily research and track payments and offer a less cumbersome process for adding new ACH vendors. With the seamless integration to Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, the decision to partner with Allied was easy,” said Lagarde.“We recently announced Red River Bank’s selection of Q2 as their digital banking provider. Taking the next step to integrate Allied into their Digital Banking Platform highlights their drive to provide innovative solutions to their customers,” said Johnny Ola, SVP of Q2 Innovation Studio, Q2. “We are excited to see how this collaboration will enable Red River to better serve their customers and communities."“Allied focuses on building products that put financial institutions at the center of the communities they serve,” said Allied CEO Geoff Knapp. “We are confident we will help Red River Bank meet their payments and business goals with technology they can trust, experiences their customers will love, and service that goes beyond expectations.”About Allied Payment NetworkAllied Payment Network believes that “moving money matters.” Its mission is to provide banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of the communities they serve. With a real-time, open-network model guiding its Universal Payments vision, its suite of online and mobile solutions includes online billpay, P2P, PicturePay, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, and Vault. For more information, visit www.alliedpayment.com About Red River BankRed River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.About Q2 Holdings, Inc.Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

