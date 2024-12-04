Commercial Marine Licensing Event to Be Held on December 20, 2024

CONTACT:

NHFG Region 3 Office: (603) 868-1095

Tracy Shattuck – DPH: (603) 436-8500

Holly Ramsey – DMV: (603) 227- 4030

December 4, 2024

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG), NH Department of Safety, Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), and the Pease Development Authority Division of Ports and Harbors (DPH) will host a single commercial marine licensing event on December 20. The event provides the commercial fishing industry with a one-stop opportunity to obtain annual commercial fishing licenses, mooring and pier use permits, and vessel registrations all at one convenient location.

The licensing day will be held at the Dover DMV office, 50 Boston Harbor Road, Dover, NH. The date is Friday, December 20, 2024, from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

As a reminder:

Only check or exact cash will be accepted for the purchase of NHFG commercial fishing licenses and for DPH permits; credit/debit cards WILL NOT be accepted.

for the purchase of NHFG commercial fishing licenses and for DPH permits; Credit cards (MasterCard, Visa, and American Express) will be accepted by DMV only; DMV will also accept cash or check for vessel registrations.

Commercial licenses with reporting requirements will not be issued if reporting is not up to date.

if reporting is not up to date. If you have received your current boat registration renewal notice, please bring that with you. If you have not, you will need your current boat registration and a valid ID.

If you did not assist in the April trap cleanup, you will need to add the derelict fee surcharge on any Lobster and Crab and Lobster Helper and/or Commercial Saltwater Licenses. NHFG staff will have a list of those who attended and are exempt.

License applications have been recently updated. We encourage you to bring completed current applications which can be downloaded by visiting Marine Licenses and Permits | State of New Hampshire Fish and Game.

The decision to cancel due to weather will be made by 4:00 pm on the Thursday before, and a cancellation notice will be posted on wildlife.nh.gov/saltwater-fisheries-new-hampshire/new-hampshire-commercial-saltwater-fishing.

Due to the limited time for this year’s event, we ask that those planning to attend please RSVP to NHFG’s Region 3 office with the licenses you intend to purchase.

Similar days have been held since the 2014 licensing year with great success. We look forward to working with our partner agencies to bring this convenience to our commercial fishing industry again this year.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish and wildlife resources and their habitats. The Department’s Marine Fisheries Division is located in Durham, NH. Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/saltwater-fisheries-new-hampshire.