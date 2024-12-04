Roof Positive Launches National Franchise Opportunity, Combining Local Roofing Branding with Next Level Sales Platform

Roof Positive is seeking to bring on new franchise partners and employees nationwide as it rolls out its franchise model across the U.S.

We’re building a roofing brand that’s not just for customers, but for employees too.” — Founder Christopher White, Roof Positive

CLARKS SUMMIT, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roof Positive , an industry leader in the roofing industry headquartered in Northeastern Pennsylvania, is officially rolling out its nationwide franchise opportunity, with a heavy focus on transforming the roofing experience for both customers, franchisees, and employees.Founded by industry veteran Christopher White, Roof Positive began as a unique sales platform, eventually evolving into a full-service roofing company. The franchise model seamlessly blends superior roofing services and supplies with a distinctive sales approach, says White, all while pursuing an employee-focused philosophy to increase retainment.“Originally, Roof Positive was created to offer an online sales platform, then it became a local roofing company,” he said. “We are using franchising as a way to combine both, offering a better way for people to roof while providing a rewarding employment structure that includes benefits, retirement, and a roadmap to franchise ownership.”Roof Positive’s expansion strategy comes at a pivotal time for the industry, as companies grapple with rising private equity involvement, cash flow issues, and evolving insurance claim policies. Roof Positive provides an alternative path, offering franchisees the advantage of a nationally recognized brand, while preserving the flexibility for local operators to retain their own business identity.“With Roof Positive, local companies can keep their names. For example, ‘John Smith Roofing,’ would maintain its brand while adding ‘by Roof Positive’,” White remarked. “All the while, our franchise partners have the ability to access and benefit from national advertising and resources without losing local ties.”Another differentiator within Roof Positive’s franchise model is the integration of sustainable roofing materials. This eco-conscious approach reflects Roof Positive’s commitment to environmentally friendly solutions, including an emphasis on metal-over-shingle installations and other recyclable options.Roof Positive is also seeking to transform the storm response and recovery sector of the industry. The company’s national network will play a crucial role in this transformation, offering a reliable framework that ensures staff from across the country can assist during localized weather events with fair and dependable pay.“We’re building a roofing brand that’s not just for customers, but for employees too. We’ve seen the negative impacts on workers who are left unpaid after storms. With our national payroll process, we’re ensuring a transparent and fair system, where employees know they’re supported and rewarded,” said White.With Roof Positive, franchisees are positioned to thrive in the evolving roofing landscape, equipped with top-tier support, an innovative sales platform, and an approach to business that combines localized brand identity with national strength.For more information on the Roof Positive franchise opportunity, please visit www.roofpositive.com ABOUT Roof PositiveRoof Positive is shaking up the roofing industry with an innovative approach to the roofing business. From employee-focused philosophy to its unique sales platform, Roof Positive offers its franchise partners a way to enhance their brand or start a brand new business. Learn more information at www.roofpositive.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.