BridgingApps® and Sentara Health Plans Creating Transition Tool for Children and Youth with Special Health Needs

HOUSTON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgingApps®, a program of Easter Seals Greater Houston, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is partnering with Sentara Health Plans to create a revolutionary transition tool for children and youth with special health needs. Through this project, BridgingApps has created an online resource to assist Virginia families with children who have special health care needs access information to prepare and successfully help them transition to adulthood.

The interactive tool, Virginia Youth2Adult, will empower youth with special health care needs to grow successfully into adulthood. Transition planning requires addressing many areas of need for a child with chronic health conditions, yet there is currently no simple method that tackles areas as wide ranging as health care to age appropriate social activities, independent living or employment in any meaningful way. Families will be able to use Virginia Youth2Adult to begin planning early, ask the right questions, and find resources on many areas of life as an adult.

"BridgingApps is uniquely positioned to create an innovative, easy to use and sustainable online tool that will empower families to plan early, obtain assistance with the right questions to ask, and access current information to allow their children to live as fully participating members of our community," says Easter Seals Greater Houston's CEO Elise Hough.

A focal point of Virginia Youth2Adult is the connection with BridgingApps' App Search Tool, a free online tool that allows users to find a variety of smartphone/tablet applications, or apps, to assist with many areas of transition, such as education, managing health information, and independent living. The database of apps is trialed and reviewed by therapists, special education teachers, experts, and special needs users and focuses on skill, rather than age or diagnosis.

“Sentara Health Plans is proud to introduce the Virginia Youth2Adult website, in collaboration with BridgingApps, as an interactive tool designed to support youth and caregivers across Virginia,” said Randy Ricker, Medicaid Plan President and Vice President of Sentara Health Plans. “This comprehensive resource empowers all Virginians to actively participate in this critical life state, providing confidence and support as they navigate education, employment, health care and independent living for themselves and loved ones.”

Earlier this year, BridgingApps created Sentara Health Plans’ Member Profile App Lists which transformed the way that their members manage their health decisions and develop important skillsets, ultimately improving their health and quality of life.

BridgingApps will seek input from the local Easter Seals affiliate, organizations, and subject matter experts throughout Virginia to create this resource. Virginia Youth2Adult will be available in 2024 on a variety of platforms and distributed widely in Virginia with partners in the areas of health care, education, disability advocacy and housing.

About BridgingApps

BridgingApps, a program of Easter Seals Greater Houston, provides the access, education, and resources needed to effectively use mobile, touch-based devices to help people with disabilities communicate, exceed educational goals, and reach their fullest potential. BridgingApps includes a website, app reviews by therapists and special education teachers, a custom app search engine, assistive technology labs, training and certification options for parents, organizations and schools. For more information, visit www.bridgingapps.org.

About Easter Seals Greater Houston

Since 1947, Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc. has provided help, hope, and answers to Veterans, Service Members, children and adults with any type of disability, and the families who love them. The local non-profit is leading the way to 100% equity, inclusion, and access through essential resources and supports for every stage of life. Through therapy, training, education, and support services, Easter Seals Greater Houston creates life-changing solutions so that people with disabilities can live, learn, work, and play in our community. For more information, visit www.eastersealshouston.org.

About Sentara Health

Sentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system, celebrates more than 130 years in pursuit of its mission - "we improve health every day." Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 30,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves more than 1 million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety, and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary health care experience for our patients and members. Sentara was named to IBM Watson Health's "Top 15 Health Systems" (2021, 2018), and was recognized by Forbes as a "Best Employer for New Grads" (2022), "Best Employer for Veterans" (2022, 2023), and "Best Employer for Women" (2020).

About Sentara Health Plans

Sentara Health Plans provides health plan coverage to nearly one million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara Health Plans offers a full suite of commercial products including employee-owned and employer-sponsored plans, as well as Individual & Family Health Plans, Employee Assistance Programs and plans serving Dual-Eligible, Medicare, and Medicaid enrollees.

