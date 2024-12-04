Fallon Opens Second Hearing on Biden-Harris Administration’s LNG Export Ban

WASHINGTON – Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Pat Fallon (R-Texas) delivered opening remarks at a subcommittee hearing titled “Exposing the Truth on LNG: How the Administration Played Politics with America’s Energy Future.”In his statement, Subcommittee Chairman Fallon criticized the Biden-Harris Administration for a lack of transparency during the Committee’s oversight efforts on this issue. He expressed concern that the export ban has caused significant project delays, increased regulatory and legal costs, and created uncertainty for the workforces and communities supporting these large-scale, capital-intensive projects.

Below are Subcommittee Chairman Fallon’s remarks as prepared for delivery.

Today, we are here—once again—to examine the Biden-Harris Administration’s decision to effectively ban liquified natural gas, or “LNG,” exports to non-Free Trade Agreement countries.

On January 26 this year, the Administration announced that it would be pausing pending decisions on export permitting for LNG to non-FTA countries.

This surprise decision was yet another example of this Administration’s efforts to kill American independence.

Since this effective ban, this Committee has been conducting oversight to understand what led to this Administration’s decision.

Unfortunately, the Administration has refused to be transparent.

On April 18th this year, this Subcommittee held a hearing with Assistant Secretary Brad Crabtree. At our hearing, Mr. Crabtree testified that a new Department analysis to evaluate whether additional exports were in the public interest was “well underway.”

A few weeks later, on May 23rd, Secretary Granholm appeared before our full committee. Secretary Granholm assured the Committee that the study would be completed, and the ban would be lifted during the first quarter of 2025.

Since the ban was instituted, energy companies investing in new LNG export projects have struggled to navigate an uncertain future.

The holding pattern imposed by the ban has led to significant project delays, high regulatory and legal costs, and a great deal of uncertainty for the workforces and communities supporting these large-scale, capital-intensive projects.

Research by the National Association of Manufacturers found that nearly one million jobs would be in jeopardy over the next two decades should the ban remain in place.

How did we get here, and who was really responsible for this decision?

The motivations appear to be entirely political.

Reports indicate that before the ban, the White House met with activists and TikTok influencers who were adamant that the Administration take radical steps to address climate change and eliminate fossil fuels.

John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy, engaged in these meetings, calling into question what information the Administration relied upon to impose the export ban and risk the ban’s significant economic and national security implications.

Ongoing FOIA litigation, led by an organization called Government Accountability and Oversight, sought to uncover information supplied to Department of Energy headquarters before the January 2024 decision.

And it turns out that there may have already been a 2023 study in existence that the Department kept under wraps and is still fighting to withhold.

It appears possible that when the information the Department had did not fit the narrative pushed by the White House, that information was buried in an attempt to clear the way for a more politically favorable analysis.

This Administration has been steadfast in its efforts to cripple American independence.

And hiding inconvenient facts from the public to support radical activists is yet another example of these efforts.

U.S. LNG exports are crucial not only to American independence but also amidst a fragile geopolitical environment.

From the Israel-Hamas war, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to the growing threats posed by China, countries across the world have heightened awareness of their own energy reliance.

The U.S. plays a significant role in helping these countries meet their future energy demand.

Withholding our own LNG potential simply to appease climate extremists fails not only our allies but our citizens at home, who work tirelessly to keep power on around the world.

The incoming Trump Administration should reverse course on these shortsighted actions and usher in a new era of U.S. energy leadership.

Reports show that President-elect Trump plans to lift the Biden-Harris LNG export-ban and increase energy production early in his Administration.

I am concerned, however, about reports that the Biden-Harris Administration is rushing to complete its final study and skew the record before the incoming Trump Administration can undo the damage from their efforts.

I want to thank Mr. Crabtree for appearing to testify here today.

Senior Advisor to the President, John Podesta, declined to participate in today’s hearing despite my invitation.

This is unfortunate considering there are many questions that this Committee believes that he could answer on this matter.

I urge the White House to preserve their records and assure them that we will be obtaining the information we seek one way or another.