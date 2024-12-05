Monterey Financial Services Collections Team Named Among Best Workplaces in the Industry

Monterey Financial

Redefining Success: How Monterey's People-First Culture and Innovation Set New Standards in Collections

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monterey Financial Services (MFS) is honored to announce that its Collections Department has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Collections, an esteemed accolade awarded by ACA International and Best Companies Group. This recognition celebrates the department's outstanding culture, teamwork, and commitment to excellence in the collections industry.For over 30 years, Monterey Financial Services has been a trailblazer in Consumer Finance, Loan Servicing Management, and Delinquent Debt Recovery. Headquartered in Oceanside, California, the company has consistently turned complex financial challenges into growth opportunities for clients. Monterey’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer service has established its reputation as a leader in the industry.However, the true heart of Monterey’s success lies in its people. Every employee is more than a contributor to the company’s financial metrics—they are the lifeblood of its culture. With a supportive work environment, Monterey creates a workplace where employees feel valued and empowered to excel. This human-first approach is what sets Monterey apart as not just an industry leader, but also an extraordinary place to work."Receiving this nomination is a humbling recognition of the culture we’ve built here," said John Owens, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Monterey Financial Services. "At Monterey, we believe our strength is in our people. Their dedication, creativity, and collaboration fuel the innovation and success we bring to our clients every day. We’re not just creating financial solutions; we’re creating an environment where every team member can thrive, and that makes all the difference."About the Best Places to Work in Collections ProgramThis program, developed by ACA International and Best Companies Group, highlights companies that excel in fostering exceptional workplace environments within the collections industry. Organizations are evaluated based on a combination of employee feedback and workplace policies, ensuring a comprehensive review of their workplace culture.Eligible companies must:- Operate as a for-profit, nonprofit, or government entity- Be publicly or privately held- Employ at least 15 people in the U.S.- Have been in business for at least one yearMonterey’s nomination not only reinforces its status as a premier collections agency but also reflects the dedication and integrity of its team members.Building on SuccessEarlier this year, Monterey Financial Services received company-wide recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in San Diego for the 3rd consecutive year in a row, a testament to the organization’s commitment to employee engagement and workplace excellence across all departments. This latest honor shines a spotlight on the Collections Department, recognizing the team’s role as a cornerstone of the company’s ongoing achievements."Our Collections Department embodies the values that make Monterey unique—integrity, respect, and innovation," said Nathaniel Lucas, Vice President of Operations. "This nomination is a reflection of the collaborative spirit and shared purpose that drive our success. We’re incredibly proud of our team and excited about what the future holds."A Legacy of ExcellenceMonterey Financial Services has built its reputation over three decades by offering innovative financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses. With services ranging from consumer finance and rent-to-own programs to loan servicing and delinquent debt collections, MFS empowers its clients to optimize portfolio performance while maximizing growth and recovery.By combining cutting-edge technology with a talented and dedicated workforce, Monterey has become a trusted partner for businesses across industries, earning accolades for both its client-centric approach and employee-focused culture.Looking AheadAs Monterey Financial Services celebrates this milestone, the company remains dedicated to investing in its people and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. The Collections Department's recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Collections serves as a powerful reminder that when companies prioritize their employees, success naturally follows.For more information about Monterey Financial Services and its range of solutions, visit www.montereyfinancial.com or contact 1-800-456-2225.For details on the Best Places to Work in Collections program, visit www.bestplacestoworkcollections.com About Monterey Financial Services:Monterey's mission statement: To empower every business with the ability to optimize their sales through financing while maximizing growth and cash recovery. Monterey Financial Services has forged a reputation for unparalleled customer service, developing tailor-made consumer finance solutions for businesses selling products and services to consumers. Solutions are built to fit clients’ requirements, whether they bundle Monterey services together or use what appeals to their specific needs. With services such as consumer finance, rent-to-own financing, loan servicing, custodial services, and delinquent debt collections, clients have the opportunity to profit from consumer receivables of all credit classifications and all stages of the receivables life cycle. With industry-leading results, Monterey remains committed to combining the best technology with its talented staff to achieve a primary objective for its clients to optimize portfolio performance. For further information, please visit the company's website at www.montereyfinancial.com

