StoneX Financial Limited Enters Commercial Clearing Partnership with Plantureux & Associés SAS

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Financial Limited (“StoneX Financial”) has entered a commercial clearing partnership with Paris-based agricultural commodity broker Plantureux & Associés SAS.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to fostering connections within the industry, strengthening StoneX’s position in the European agricultural sector. Brett Phillpott, Head of Exchange Traded Futures and Options at StoneX Financial, said “We are delighted to announce our new association with Plantureux and look forward to developing our partnership.”

StoneX Financial Ltd is registered in England and Wales, company no. 5616586. SFL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [FRN:446717]

SNEX-G

Contact info: Mia Porter Mia.Porter@StoneX.com

