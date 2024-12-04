Using Trexo Robotic Legs, Children Walk Over 100 Million Steps – The Equivalent of Circling the Globe 5 Times

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trexo Robotics is proud to announce this groundbreaking milestone. This remarkable achievement is not only a testament to the power of innovation, but also to the determination and resilience of the children and families who have made it possible.

The Trexo Robotics team, led by co-founders Manmeet Maggu, CEO and Rahul Udasi, CTO, are overjoyed by this accomplishment. “The 100 million steps milestone was not something I thought about as a goal, we wanted kids to take as many steps as they could. It’s amazing, each kid starting with one step and going after their own goals, has added up to an unbelievable number,” says Udasi.

“For many of these kiddos, they were told they would never take a step. Every single one of these 100 million steps tells a different story—one of courage, progress, and hope,” says Maggu. “This milestone is made up of countless special moments, each representing improved strength, better health, and brighter possibilities.”

Trexo is hosting a celebration to mark this incredible accomplishment on Friday, December 6th in Toronto. The celebration will honour the parents and community members who have been instrumental in this journey and, most importantly, the children themselves, who inspire everyone with their perseverance.

Thinking about what the future may bring–500 million steps, which is the equivalent of walking to the moon–and one billion steps are on the minds of the Trexo team.

“These numbers are mind boggling, and exciting because of what they mean for the kiddos. For now though, this moment is a time to pause, reflect, and celebrate,” says Jenn Horowitz, Head of Marketing at Trexo.

The celebration will include Trexo robotic legs walking on their own, heartfelt speeches, a special surprise from one of the Trexo users, Alex Mertens, dancing, and for many, the opportunity to meet the team behind the innovation for the first time. Media representatives are welcome to attend to capture this inspiring achievement.

Trexo Robotics extends heartfelt thanks to the parents, supporters, and especially the children, whose steps have turned what was a personal quest to help Maggu’s nephew, into something bigger than they ever imagined.

About Trexo Robotics:

Trexo Robotics is a leader in mobility solutions, empowering children with disabilities to take their first steps in many cases. With a mission to redefine what’s possible, Trexo Robotics combines cutting-edge technology with unwavering dedication to create life-changing moments for families that are searching for solutions for their children.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Time: 6pm – 9pm

Media only. For location and other details, please contact:

Contact: Jennifer Horowitz, Head of Marketing

Phone: 562-784-7711

jh@trexorobotics.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9788464-2a17-4a2e-837b-2c4d4176cce1

