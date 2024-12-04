K. Hovnanian️’s Northeast Division Awarded Special Honors by U.S. Department of Energy

MATAWAN, N.J., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K. Hovnanian® Homes is excited to announce that their achievements in energy-efficient home construction have again been recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), in both their Northeast and Phoenix Divisions.

As part of their effort to build comfortable, high-performance new-construction homes that could reduce customers’ energy costs while lessening their environmental impact, K. Hovnanian has been an industry leader in building DOE Zero Energy Ready Homes (ZERH). Homes certified as Zero Energy Ready utilize renewable energy systems that offset most or all of the home's annual energy use, and must meet rigorous efficiency and performance criteria to earn the certification.

K. Hovnanian’s Northeast Division was given special honors at the DOE’s 2024 Housing Innovation Awards for ZERH homes at The Brooks at Freehold, their sold-out community in Freehold, NJ. Available features at the community included chargers for electric vehicles and censor controls for better indoor air quality, with an average annual energy cost savings of $3,290 per ZERH home.

The builder’s ZERH achievements in the Southwest were also recognized this year, with K. Hovnanian’s Phoenix Division receiving a DOE Housing Innovation Award for their Edgewood Estates community in San Tan Valley, Arizona. Estimated energy savings on an all-electric home at this community have been projected to reach $85,700 over a 30-year mortgage. Local utility provider Salt River Project also recognized K. Hovnanian’s Phoenix Division at their 2024 Champions of Sustainability Award.

To learn more about K. Hovnanian’s energy-efficient homes in New Jersey and Arizona, visit khov.com/newjersey or khov.com/az, or send an email to nypress@khov.com.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

