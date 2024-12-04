Five Below, Inc. Names Winnie Park Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned retail executive to lead next phase of growth for extreme-value retailer

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, high-quality extreme-value retailer for teens and pre-teens, today announced the appointment of Winnie Park as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of its Board of Directors, effective December 16, 2024.

An accomplished retail executive with a career spanning more than three decades, Ms. Park has extensive experience in driving customer-centric business strategies, merchandising and brand building across a broad spectrum of specialty and value retail.

In her new role, she will partner closely with Kenneth Bull, who will continue as Five Below’s Chief Operating Officer. In addition, Thomas Vellios, Co-founder, will continue as Executive Chairman, working alongside Ms. Park, Mr. Bull and the rest of the leadership team to drive the Company’s strategic priorities. Ms. Park will be based in Philadelphia.

“Winnie is a passionate retail visionary with a deep understanding of the consumer and the power at the intersection of trend and value,” Mr. Vellios said. “The breadth of her leadership experience, especially her merchandising expertise, customer acumen, strong global background, and importantly, how she values people and champions organizational culture all make her uniquely suited for the role. Combined with Ken’s expertise and deep knowledge of our business, I’m confident that together we will unlock tremendous potential for our customers and shareholders by delivering amazing product at exceptional value in a fun store experience.”

Ms. Park served as Chief Executive Officer of Forever 21 since January 2022, leading a transformational brand refresh for the fast-fashion company focused on younger consumers with a social-media-first approach to engaging with customers. Under Ms. Park’s leadership, the brand launched its omnichannel capabilities, social commerce and an award-winning metaverse partnership with Roblox. She also expanded categories beyond women’s apparel to include kid’s, gift, beauty and accessories. Prior to Forever 21, Ms. Park was the CEO of Paper Source, where she drove the business from a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer to an omnichannel lifestyle brand. Under her leadership, Paper Source developed a robust digital presence, encompassing social media, digital content, online subscriptions and affiliate partnerships. Prior to Paper Source, Ms. Park served as Executive Vice President, Global Marketing and eCommerce, and Global VP, GMM, Merchandising, at Hong Kong-based international retail leader Duty Free Shoppers, a division of LVMH. At DFS, Ms. Park launched the company’s first global eCommerce site, serving customers across China, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the United States. Ms. Park has also led Women’s Merchandising for Dockers at Levi Strauss & Co. and worked at McKinsey in fashion retail and consumer digital. Ms. Park served on the board of Dollar Tree from 2020 to 2024. She earned a BA from Princeton University and an MBA from Northwestern University.

“I’m a huge fan of the Five Below brand and its unique ability to connect with and empower teens and pre-teens through an amazing assortment of extreme-value items in a fun shopping environment,” said Ms. Park. “There is enormous opportunity to build on the exciting initiatives that are already underway as we elevate our product, value and experience. I am excited to be a part of the continued growth of the brand and to be partnering with Tom, Ken and the rest of the talented team as we execute on the long runway for growth ahead.”

Mr. Vellios continued, “I would like to extend a deep appreciation to Ken for his support as interim CEO over the past several months. His contributions have been critical in helping us refocus and create momentum in the business. I’m delighted that Ken is continuing in his role as COO, and on behalf of the board and the entire Five Below team, I want to thank him.”

Mr. Bull said, “I’ve been honored to call Five Below my home since 2005 and am thrilled to welcome Winnie to the team. Her experience, leadership style and deep focus on people – both customers and crew – make her a great fit. I am excited about the possibilities ahead and look forward to partnering with Winnie to unlock our full potential and drive the next phase of Five Below’s growth.”

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by teens and pre-teens. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond Shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,750 stores in 44 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook @FiveBelow.

